NBA Analyst Says Rich Paul Is ‘Window Dressing’ LeBron James’ Free-Agency Market: “He Does Not Have the Leverage”

Every update surrounding LeBron James’ free agency has suggested there is no shortage of teams waiting for his decision. A senior NBA insider, however, believes that perception is misleading. In his view, the biggest story isn’t where James will sign next. But it’s about why Rich Paul is working so hard to convince everyone there is a bidding war in the first place.

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“The Rich Paul propaganda about contacting every team in the league to determine the interest in LeBron is just window dressing,” senior analyst Ric Bucher said in the latest episode of On the Ball. “If teams were interested, he wouldn’t have to reach out to them.

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“It’s a sign that LeBron and Rich are struggling with the new reality, which is that LeBron simply isn’t valued the way he once was. He does not have the leverage he once did. No one is going to invest in a player who is turning 42 years old next season. And comes with all the outsized attention and servicing that LeBron does.”

Ironically, while Bucher questioned Bron’s leverage, his production hardly signaled a decline.

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Last season, LeBron James averaged 20.9 ppg, 7.2 apg, and 6.1 rpg. He produced this while willingly taking a reduced offensive role behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He also shouldered the team past the Rockets in the playoff opening round, while Luka and AR missed it. In short, even at the age of 41, he produced All-Star caliber performances.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on court during warmup prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

However, the veteran analyst argued that the real shift happened long before the free agency drama.

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According to him, the LA side effectively chose their future the moment they acquired Doncic in the dramatic blockbuster trade of February 2025. At 27, the Slovenian guard gives the Lakers a decade-long championship window, while James gives a year-on-year proposition.

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Bucher believes that Bron had lost his leverage in the Lakers’ building from that point onwards. Firstly, he embraced a secondary role and pushed to take a pay cut.

“I had to smile when it was reported that LeBron had informed the Lakers he didn’t intend to play for them next year,” Bucher said, suggesting that the team had already prepared for that outcome.

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Rather than James forcing the move, he believes both sides simply presented the separation in a way that allowed the superstar to leave the legacy franchise gracefully. Bucher contrasted it with the exits that LeBron James had in the past.

“How does someone who has had the incredible career that LeBron has had make an exit that befits who he has been all these years? Graceful exits, after all, have not been his thing.”

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He pointed to the backlash surrounding The Decision in 2010, his sudden departure from Miami in 2014, and his second exit from Cleveland four years later that left the team in a multi-year rebuild. This time, Bucher sees a far quieter ending. Whether the assessment proves accurate, only time will tell.