NBA Analyst Thinks There’s a Glaringly Obvious Issue With Jaylen Brown After His Media Day Snub

Following an offseason full of bitter media barbs, speculation of rifts within the Celtics organization, and a major trade that sent 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics to the rival Philadelphia 76ers, the superstar guard’s debut appearance at 76ers Media Day on Monday took a chilly turn. It became a huge talking point in NBA media, and whether JB is justified after the summer he’s had.

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Pressed on how he will mesh alongside Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Tyrese Maxey, and specifically who will emerge as the team’s “alpha,” Brown shut down the line of questioning with a terse, two-word response: “Next question.” The abrupt shutdown sparked an immediate dialogue on The Dan Le Batard Show, where host Dan Le Batard and his co-hosts dissected Brown’s combative posture toward reporters and the inherent challenges awaiting him in Philadelphia’s star-studded locker room.

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“If you’re asking a man as proud as Jaylen Brown about all of the things that he is, ‘Hey, can you be more polite? It makes me more comfortable.’ No. ‘Can you be less honest? It makes me more comfortable.’ No. ‘Can you be less defiant? It makes me more comfortable.’ No. ‘Can you be less authentic? It makes me more comfortable.’ The answer is no,” Le Batard said during Tuesday’s broadcast.

Co-host Greg Cote countered that media members were simply hoping to see a smoother transition, saying, “Okay. If wishing him happiness is wrong, then I apologize.”

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“No, you said smile more,” Le Batard replied.

“Well, that sort of goes hand in hand with happiness. I wish him happiness. I hope he has a fun season,” Cote maintained.

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Dan Le Batard warned that Brown is walking into a media environment in Philly that won’t accommodate his defiant demeanor, especially given the championship expectations surrounding the 76ers.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be unless they do a great deal of winning. Like everything that I’m telling you, that—that tends to lose just… ‘All I’m going to fight the entirety of the media, and I’m going to try to be honest.’ Like, guys, you might as well try to win against the internet. Like, the voices are every day. The platforms are every day. Everyone is bombarding you 24 hours a day. I don’t know how much he’s in the devices or not, but this is about to be the most uncomfortable season of his life.

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“It is going to be very different from the season that he just had, that was the most fun that he had. And this is why, partially, it was so much fun: no expectations. Like, the Celtics surprised everyone. Whatever the pressure cooker was of the previous two years, last year he could just go out and play basketball, and look, ‘We surprised people. No one expected much of anything from us, led by only Jaylen Brown.'”

The transaction that sent Jaylen Brown to the Sixers in exchange for Paul George sent shockwaves through the league. Coming off a 2025–26 campaign where he averaged a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Brown finds himself sharing the floor with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and LeBron James, creating a talent-rich core that places supreme tactical demands on head coach Nick Nurse.

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Addressing the media in his new red, white, and blue uniform, Brown reflected on the mental and physical adjustment of leaving the franchise that drafted him. But he was also frosty with reporters. He specifically called out Colin Cowherd for reporting that it was “concerning, maybe a little bizarre,” that he was traded due to attitude issues and for using the word, ‘disease.’

Jeremy Taché and Chris Cote noted that Brown’s frustration often stems from narratives that followed him throughout his run with Jayson Tatum in Boston. Particularly, when Brown called the season when Tatum was sidelined with an injury as ‘fun.’

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Interestingly, Brown told reporters he preferred speaking directly to fans via live streams rather than through reporters. Taché elaborated on how Brown’s communication style left room for misinterpretation.

“And I think actually looking back, the biggest issue that existed with all of this is that Jaylen Brown said that thing that we’re looking back at on a stream instead of in a press conference where there could be follow-up questions because it left in his mind, ‘everyone will understand why I said this was the most fun season I had.’ But instead, it left all of this space to go instead of dealing with the potential of just, ‘oh, and here’s what I mean by that.'”

Summing up the psychological battle the 29-year-old faces entering, Le Batard said, “I understand how it is that someone’s ego when they win Finals MVP in that city after however it is that he’s been doubted wherever it is he’s been doubted his whole life, whether that would make him feel so strong that he’s feels strong enough to fight everybody all season and he’s he’s just going to grow into whatever his adulthood is.”

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While LeBron James defended Brown, Le Batard also noted that it took several years into his career for Bron to become combative with reporters.

Although Le Batard has his concerns, he does feel that Brown has a tough road ahead with Philly media, as he concluded, “I’m gonna be fascinated to watch what these next five years bring us of Jaylen Brown because if he’s as good as he thinks he is, what he’s welcoming now is a fight that I don’t think that he can win.”

The 76ers will officially test their newly formed core when preseason action gets underway, including a high-profile matchup at TD Garden on October 10 that will mark Brown’s first game in Boston as a visitor.