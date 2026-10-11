NBA Analyst Warns Karl-Anthony Towns About Owners’ Heartless Betrayal Amid Paused Contract Talks: “Stop Enabling These Guys”

The post-championship bliss surrounding the defending NBA champions didn’t even go past the championship parade. Shortly after the championship, New York Knicks owner James Dolan declared that keeping the championship core together didn’t take precedence over financial flexibility. Months later, we’re seeing cold corporate reality play out in the losses of Mitchell Robinson and now Karl-Anthony Towns, and in Josh Hart’s stalled contract talks.

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Just months after ending a 53-year title drought and capturing the franchise’s first ring since 1973, the Knicks sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by announcing that all contract extension negotiations with 6x All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and wing Josh Hart have been tabled until later in the season. The unexpected stall came four days after KAT publicly expressed frustration over contract talks, prompting sports analysts to issue a stern warning regarding billionaire ownership practices.

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On The Odd Couple, veteran NBA analyst Rob Parker pushed back forcefully against co-host Kelvin Washington’s suggestion that the championship honeymoon was merely winding down. “No, it’s not coming to an end. It’s over. This is why I didn’t want James Dolan to win the NBA championship. He’s not a great owner,” Parker declared. “Why are you not cashing out, KAT? Why are you not giving him the loot? The Knicks are one of the richest franchises. Do you know what they were charging for playoff tickets, Kelvin?”

When Washington noted that playoff nosebleed tickets reached tens of thousands of dollars ($6,800 if we’re splitting hairs), Parker emphasized that no other franchise commands such revenue while asking its stars for compromises. “A gazillion dollars. No other franchise could have gotten that. And I’m talking about for nosebleeds, okay?”

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“Not even the Lakers,” Washington added, which underscored Parker’s next words about putting the responsibility on the players.

“And now it’s time to take care of people. You got Jalen Brunson to take a haircut… If it wasn’t for KAT, you people forget the first couple of rounds how great he played. They wouldn’t have gone to the finals without him playing the way he played. Why is there an issue with KAT? The Knicks hadn’t won a championship since Moby Dick was a guppy. 53 years, Five-Three! And now you should be taking care of your players.”

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Parker pointed directly to Dolan’s controversial history running Madison Square Garden, including using facial recognition technology against critics and the infamous ejection of former Knicks legend Charles Oakley, as proof that players should never sacrifice financial value for team loyalty.

“This is why I tell all players, stop it! Stop giving teams discounts! Wemby! Wemby What were you doing?” Parker warned. “The owners, all they do is they take, they take, they take. If they were cutting ticket prices, cutting food prices, then maybe I would buy into it. They ask the players to give back money or take less money, and they keep raising the prices for everybody else. James Dolan is a bad owner… As players, stop enabling these guys, ’cause they don’t take care of you, Kelvin. Pay people who produce! Pay people who help you win a championship! This ain’t KAT in Minnesota where you’re disappointed every offseason, no. And remember the first two games of the Finals, he neutralized Wemby. He was playing great… Everything he did in the postseason was fantastic for the Knicks, and I don’t know why there’s an issue.”

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The Odd Couple aren’t the only ones calling out the Knicks’ approach to finances. The contract stalemate has led several analysts, including Stephen A. Smith, to underscore the massive financial disconnect between Towns and the front office led by team governor James Dolan and executive Leon Rose.

In the Finals, Towns averaged 13.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists; his playoff averages were 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $276 million. While Towns expressed a willingness to compromise between his max ceiling and the team’s reported $200 million offer, he voiced clear discontent when talks stalled early in the week.

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“Simply put, I want to do something that can keep the team together and work with the Knicks and also values me,” Towns remarked on Monday. “None of those things have come close to happening.” When asked if his instrumental postseason performance earned him his desired deal, Towns candidly replied, “No s–t, Sherlock.”

The organization responded on Friday through an official statement provided to ESPN: “As an organization, our entire focus is on preparing for the upcoming season and delivering another year for our fans to be proud of. As a result, we will not be negotiating contract extensions until later in the season and will remain solely focused on preparing for the start of the season.”

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Most interpret it as a long, drawn-out rejection before they let KAT walk under the pretense that he didn’t deliver a back-to-back title. As the Knicks prepare to raise their championship banner on October 20, New York diehards who are completely attached to their heroes are already feeling the bitter pang that this squad will disband.

Dolan’s firm stance stems directly from a desire to avoid the NBA’s punitive second tax apron penalties, an organizational decision that has already led to the departure of the longest-tenured center, Mitchell Robinson, to the Boston Celtics in free agency. With Hart also entering the season without a long-term resolution, New York faces a delicate balancing act.