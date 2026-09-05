NBA Announcer Fired Over Affair Allegations With Spurs Star’s Family Makes Major Return Announcement

In a move no one could’ve predicted, San Antonio Spurs play-by-play broadcaster Jacob Tobey has officially announced his return to the booth following a summer marked by personal controversy. He is not going to a new team or network. He’s back in the Spurs arena for the upcoming season. About two months ago, Tobey’s alleged affair was exposed, and the rumored other person was the sister of a Spurs player.

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The announcer’s position with the franchise appeared in jeopardy in July after his then-girlfriend accessed his public social media account and exposed the cheating allegation. But Tobey took to X on Friday to clarify his standing and express gratitude to the team for allowing him time to handle his personal affairs.

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In his first social media post since July, Tobey directly addressed the situation and his path forward within the Spurs organization in a statement posted to his public account.

“I thank the Spurs for allowing me time to step away to sort out issues in my personal life,” Tobey wrote on Friday afternoon. “I understand that I will have to regain trust within the organization and across our community, a community where I will continue to be present with enthusiasm and passion. I believe I have the best job in the world and am thrilled to be able to continue as the team’s play-by-play announcer.”

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A source familiar with the situation subsequently confirmed to Front Office Sports (FOS) that Tobey has indeed retained his play-by-play role for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season. It leaves the July incident under confusion about whether he was fired or simply put on hiatus till he sorted his personal issues.

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Representatives for the Spurs organization declined to issue an official statement regarding the specifics of his brief absence, while Tobey’s talent agency, The Montag Group, was not immediately available for comment.

Spurs announcer’s summer scandal overshadows offseason

When we were too focused on Victor Wembanyama’s contract extension and which of the players who led the team to the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade would stay, an unexpected development occurred involving a Spurs staffer. The controversy erupted in early July when allegations about Tobey’s personal life were unexpectedly published directly on his Instagram Story.

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“This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)” one of the posts read. There were seemingly pictures of Tobey with his alleged affair partner too. The posts were removed within minutes.

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Tobey, who had a girlfriend of six years at the time, was reportedly cheating with Loren Waters, the sister of guard Lindy Waters III, who was on the Spurs roster at the time. The initial upload was accompanied by photo evidence, causing widespread speculation across sports media outlets regarding his future with the franchise.

Waters is currently an unsigned free agent. Tobey’s current relationship status is also unclear.

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Following the viral spread of the posts, reports emerged from media outlets, later confirmed by Front Office Sports, that the broadcaster was no longer with the organization. He became a polarizing figure as social media and former NBA players debated whether the announcer deserved to be fired over a personal issue.

Neither Tobey nor the San Antonio Spurs publicly verified a formal termination at the time, leaving his employment status unconfirmed throughout much of the off-season.



FOS reporter Ryan Glasspiegel later noted that while multiple sources initially indicated Tobey’s tenure had ended, “his exit has been undone, and he is returning to the team.”

Tobey, who joined the Spurs broadcast desk in 2024 to replace long-time play-by-play caller Bill Land, was previously named to Front Office Sports’ list of top 26 rising play-by-play broadcasters. With his temporary leave concluded, he is set to return to the airwaves alongside analyst Sean Elliott as San Antonio prepares for its upcoming season schedule.