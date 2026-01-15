NBA Announces Change in Dillon Brooks Punishment After Calling Out Refs’ Stigma Against Him

While having a career year at the Suns, one issue still exists for Dillon Brooks. He stands alone at the top as the player with the most technical fouls received this season. Today, he got some relief from the league despite being at odds with the referees.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The league announced on Thursday that it has rescinded the technical foul assessed to the Phoenix Suns forward during the third quarter of the game against the Heat. The call originally came with Phoenix down, 82-79, with 3:38 left in the third. Brooks was one-on-one with Heat guard Powell, who was successful in stopping the Suns’ star. Thinking Powell fouled him, Brooks vented, and lead official Ed Malloy immediately stepped between the two and delivered the tech.

Before the correction, Brooks was sitting at 15 technical fouls, just one shy of an automatic one-game suspension. Now, he drops back down to 14 technicals on the season. After the game, Dillon Brooks raised his issues about the referees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They say I antagonize or taunt when I’m speaking to a person, who the possession before pushed me in my chest, which I got a T (technical foul) for. This is why I have a stigma with the refs, and this is why they’re so quick to T me. I have 13 T’s, of which nine are well deserving. I’ll still be me, and that’s why I’m playing the way I’m playing, at an all-time high. And today, I was even toned down. Like I was not really being myself until I got called out by name.”

It was during the same game that a fan relentlessly trolled the 29-year-old. During the fourth quarter, “Sit down, Brooks! Shut up!” yelled the fan as Brooks was getting ready to check into the game. “Who are you talking to? Watch the f——g game and shut the f–k up! Real talk,” the Suns veteran responded. The back-and-forth continued, the fan replied, asking Brooks to shut up and even calling him an “a—-le”. Brooks concluded, “Really? Check the f—- box score. When I get on the floor, look up,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, if the players ask for the fans to be ejected, the security does it. But this time, Brooks carried on playing. Even in the 127-121 loss, he was the Suns’ joint top-scorer with 25 points and scored 10 points in the third. But the fiery forward didn’t attempt a shot in the fourth and went scoreless in the quarter. Another issue on the night was his scoring from downtown, a bleak 1-of-10 from 3.

The rescinded tech is significant for Brooks and the Suns. It gives him a slightly longer leash; two more and Brooks will receive a $5,000 fine plus a one-game suspension. Despite him airing his issues, the refs got the call right on his final foul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dillon Brooks ended the night on the sidelines

The fourth quarter had a lot of drama for Brooks. Heckling from the fan, the shots not falling, and it ended with another drama. Down 3 with three seconds left, Dillon Brooks committed a foul that eventually halted the Suns‘ momentum. He was already off balance when he shot a corner three, but while coming down, tried to draw a foul from Andrew Wiggins, who tried to contest the shot. When Wiggins didn’t make contact with his leg, Brooks then grabbed Wiggins’s arm and pulled him down, and they both fell to the floor.

The officials checked the review and correctly determined that grabbing a defender’s arm during the follow-through is not a basketball move. So Brooks was charged with a flagrant foul, and Wiggins went to the charity strip to drill his two throws. With the score 127-121, Brooks could only watch from the sideline as his team lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the fouls and baiting opponents dominate the narrative, one shouldn’t forget the impact he is having on the Suns. That’s why the owner tweeted, “Don’t bother calling… Suns aren’t interested. Dillon’s not going anywhere,” Mat Ishbia wrote on X. Clearly, the front office has a lot of faith in the 29-year-old.