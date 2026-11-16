NBA Announces Five-Figure Punishment for Bulls Star Who Flipped Off a Fan

Matas Buzelis had plenty of reasons to celebrate after the Chicago Bulls picked up an important road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. But one moment during the fourth quarter has now cost the young forward part of his $5.7 million paycheck for the 2026-27 season.

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The NBA announced that Buzelis has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward the spectator stands during Chicago’s 117-106 win over Minnesota on November 14. James Jones, the league’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, communicated the details of the punishment.

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The incident occurred with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Buzelis was at the free-throw line with Chicago leading 89-80. After converting his attempt to extend the advantage to 10 points, cameras caught the 22-year-old directing his middle finger toward a spectator.

Buzelis didn’t score again after that point. He finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

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The exact reason behind the gesture has not been publicly established. Video of the incident circulated online, but neither the Bulls nor the NBA disclosed what the spectator may have said or done before Buzelis reacted. While it is possible that the fan was heckling him, there is no confirmed account of what triggered the exchange.

This is not the first time a player has paid a significant price for responding to spectators with an obscene gesture. In November 2017, the NBA fined former center Dwight Howard $25,000 for directing a similar gesture toward a fan. Howard, playing for the Charlotte Hornets at the time, was playing against the Timberwolves when the incident occurred.

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Draymond Green received the same $25,000 punishment in May 2022 after making an obscene gesture toward the spectator stands while leaving the court for medical assistance during the Warriors’ playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

More recently, the league fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 in April 2025 after directing an obscene gesture and inappropriate language toward a fan during Minnesota’s playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards reacted after hearing the spectator heckle teammate Rudy Gobert.

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Buzelis’ fine comes during a difficult opening stretch for the Bulls. Chicago entered its matchup against Minnesota with a 2-9 record, struggling to find consistency on both ends of the floor. The victory over the Timberwolves improved its record to 3-9, offering some relief after a rough start.

Buzelis, meanwhile, has yet to match his production from last season. Through 12 appearances in 2026-27, he is averaging 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 77 games last season, his first as a full-time starter.

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The second-year forward remains an important part of Chicago’s rebuilding plans, with expectations surrounding his development alongside rookie Caleb Wilson. His latest incident, however, has put him in the spotlight for something other than his performances on the court.

Matas Buzelis delivered one of his better outings of the season against Minnesota, but the gesture toward a fan will now come with a $25,000 price tag.

