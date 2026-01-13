NBA Announces 5-Figure Punishment For Jaylen Brown After Fiery Remark At Refs

Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs was the final straw for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. After a night filled with frustration from officiating concerns, the forward blew up on the referees in an expletive-filled postgame rant, and now, the league has delivered its verdict on the situation.

Today, the NBA announced a $35,000 fine for Brown’s public criticism of the officiating, announced by James Jones, the executive vice president and head of basketball operations for the league. After hearing his comments, it is clear why the fine was issued.

“I’ll accept the fine at this point,” Brown told reporters after the Spurs game. “I thought it was some bullsh– tonight. I think they’re a good defensive team, but they ain’t that damn good. And I hope somebody can just pull up the clips, because it’s the same s— every time we play a good team.”

The numbers clearly illustrate his point. Boston shot just four free throws all night, converting three of them, and despite playing 43 minutes and logging 23 drives, he didn’t draw any shooting fouls. Brown called it a familiar pattern that has repeated across various points this season: physical defense allowed against the Celtics while touch fouls went the other way.

He even called out official Curtis Blair by name, calling him and the other referees “trash,” and challenged people to publicly pull up clips from the game. After his postgame conference, Brown took to X, where he posted a simple message:

“Fine me I’m sick of this s—.”

To Brown’s credit, he didn’t reduce the loss entirely to officiating. He acknowledged the Celtics’ deficiency of late-game execution and that he himself had areas to clean up, but the numbers were hard to ignore.

Why the NBA Drew the Line With Jaylen Brown’s Referee Criticism

Jaylen Brown’s comments crossed a line that the league has been very particular about. Criticism of officiating isn’t anything new, but doing so publicly while firing off as many profanities as he did turns into an issue of credibility for the NBA, especially when one of the officials is named.

Imago Dec 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunks and scores against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This wasn’t an isolated moment for Brown, who commented very similar things after the Celtics’ loss to the Denver Nuggets earlier this season. In that game, he logged 31 drives, but logged just one foul, falling extremely short of his season average of 9.2% foul percentage on 17.7 drives per game.

“They were physical and they got away with a lot,” the Celtics forward said back then. “I kind of let the officiating get to my head a little bit. I think their defense was good, but it wasn’t great.”

The Spurs, for comparison, logged 20 attempts at the line, converting 14 of them. Only Neemias Queta and Payton Pritchard attempted foul shots for Boston.

For Brown, the message is clear. He said what many on his team thought, but wouldn’t say aloud, and the league fined the words, but the emotion still lingers. If the Celtics keep finding themselves in tightly officiated, high stakes games, this likely isn’t the last time that tension surfaces.