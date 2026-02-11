NBA Announces Hefty $1.56M Punishment for Pistons, Hornets Stars After Massive Fight

Monday at Spectrum Center felt like watching an UFC match. Only this time, it wasn’t one-on-one. The Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets’ ugly face-off, which Jalen Duren and Moussa Diabate triggered, came with repercussions. In simple terms, the NBA has taken action against everyone involved in the disruption.

The NBA has handed out suspensions following the altercation, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. Detroit will be without Isaiah Stewart for seven games and Jalen Duren for two contests due to their involvement. On the Charlotte side, the league has sidelined Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges for four games each. Meanwhile, the suspensions come with a burn in their wallets.

The suspensions cost players based on the NBA’s formula of 1/145 of their annual salary for every game missed. Under this calculation, Isaiah Stewart forfeits $724,138, Miles Bridges loses $689,655, Jalen Duren gives up $89,423, and Moussa Diabate forfeits $62,641. Both teams will also receive a 50% tax variance credit to partially offset the financial impact caused by the suspensions. This totals to a whopping $1,565,857.

