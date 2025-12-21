NBA Announces Hefty Punishment For Lakers Star Marcus Smart on Saturday

Marcus Smart’s impact on the Los Angeles Lakers is usually measured in defensive possessions, vocal leadership, and tone-setting toughness. On Thursday night, it was measured in dollars. The veteran guard was fined a substantial amount by the NBA after directing an offensive gesture toward a game official during halftime of the Lakers’ 143–135 win over the Utah Jazz, a moment of frustration that quickly drew the league’s attention.
“Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture toward a game official, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, ” the statement read.
Lakers guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture toward a game official during halftime of the Thursday’s win over the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/BcTNHCq8Cj
— Khobi Price (@khobi_price) December 20, 2025
The gesture occurred as Smart walked off the court after a verbal exchange with a referee, while the Lakers trailed 78-73 at halftime. This resulted in a technical foul—Smart’s third of the season—giving Utah a free throw to start the second half.
Smart contributed 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to help secure the victory. Moreover, Smart has a history of NBA fines. In the 2017 playoffs, an incident resulted in a $25,000 fine for an obscene gesture made toward a fan.
He received other fines, including $35,000 in 2020 for confronting referees and another $35,000 in 2023 for using inappropriate language toward an official.
It was a fantastic game for the Lakers, as Luka Doncic guided them to victory with a 45-point masterclass. Smart also played a role, contributing four rebounds and hitting five threes.
Apart from his injury concerns, Marcus Smart has been extremely crucial for the Lakers. The veteran guard has been the primary ball handler and leader of the rotational lineup.
Additionally, he brings defensive steel to this roster, having already been selected to three All-Defensive First Teams and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.
This season, Smart has featured in 17 games, averaging 10.6 points on 43.1 percent shooting, 2.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He has played a key role in helping the Lakers maintain their position in the fourth spot in the Western Conference with a 19-7 record.
Although the gesture will hit his wallet, Smart proved his worth to the Lakers with an outstanding performance in that very game.
Marcus Smart credits Lakers duo for improved three-point shooting
Marcus Smart has created an indelible legacy during his time with the Boston Celtics, and now he is doing the same thing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Smart, long recognized as an elite defender, has also established himself as a consistently respectable shooter from beyond the arc. However, he credited his recent rise in three-pointers to the Lakers’ superstar duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
He went 5-for-9 from deep against the Jazz, which is the second-most threes he has scored in a game this season. He drained eight threes against the San Antonio Spurs last week.
Smart understands that he wouldn’t get enough open looks if he were not playing for the Lakers. Also, it is down to Doncic and LeBron’s exceptional court vision as the two combined for 25 assists on the night.
“They played me how every other team’s been playing me and how they’ve played me the last two games we played them. I haven’t been shooting the ball well to start the year, so they figured, let’s make them make shots. And tonight, I found a rhythm. Shoutout to Luka and those guys, LeBron, finding me and then just being ready to knock down the shot,” Smart shared the reason behind his resurgence in three-point shooting.
Overall, the 31-year-old is a valuable utility player for the Lakers, bringing leadership, defense, and shooting to the team. He needs to maintain this momentum as it will only boost their playoff aspirations.
