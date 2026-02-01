NBA Announces Punishment for Kenny Atkinson: Why Is Cavs HC Being Fined $50,000?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been catching their stride lately, but suffered a tough 126-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns yesterday. Unfortunately, that’s not where the setbacks end; today, the NBA announced that head coach Kenny Atkinson was being fined $50,000. Here’s what happened and why he was assessed the penalty.
According to the statement from executive vice president of basketball operations James Jones, released by NBA Communications, Atkinson was fined for “aggressively pursuing, berating, and making inadvertent contact” with one of the officials that game. The same incident also resulted in a technical foul (his second of the night), leading to his ejection at about 10:59 in the fourth quarter.
The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/SX7ARFoeFA
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 1, 2026
He received his first technical earlier, during the first quarter, for a similar reason: disputing calls with game referees Mitchell Ervin, Nate Green, and Michael Smith. During his second technical, after a no-call on Collin Gillespie’s rough defense on Sam Merrill, Atkinson stormed onto the court, bumping an official before being escorted away.
The night was filled with frustrations for the Cavs, who received two other technical fouls, one each for Donovan Mitchell and De’Andre Hunter. They also only shot one free throw in the first three quarters, much to Atkinson’s chagrin.
“We had one free throw after three quarters against a team that [is 26th in fouls],” Atkinson said after the loss. “And the second free throw we got was after a flop. I’m not pleased. I thought the game got out of hand, quite honestly. Parts of the game seemed circus-like, quite honestly. I don’t know if that’s what we want as a league.”
The Cavs coach rarely holds back when frustrated by referees, and complained during the team’s playoff series against the Indiana Pacers last year too, calling their play “excessive.” He blamed officials for not keeping Pacers players accountable.
Kenny Atkinson’s Cavs Lose Their Cool as Suns’ Physicality Goes Unchecked
Head coach Kenny Atkinson wasn’t the only Cavalier who had words for the officials after the game. Both Mitchell and Hunter were irate, playing against former Cavs assistant coach Jordan Ott’s rugged approach to defense as the Suns continued their surprisingly successful 2025-26 campaign.
“I’m trying to say this without losing money here,” the typically mild-mannered Mitchell told reporters after the game. “It’s tough when you’re trying to drive and you’re getting grabbed. At some point, I deserve a few calls, but I didn’t get them. When you’re about to do certain things, it changes the course of the game.”
He did credit the Suns for taking full advantage of every opportunity they had, adding that they did their part in securing the win for their team. Meanwhile, Hunter expressed a similar sentiment.
“I feel like they were talking a lot and I said one thing and got a tech,” Hunter said. “I’m not sure what triggered me getting a tech. I’m a guy who usually doesn’t say much, but I feel like me just saying something one time and getting a tech is crazy.”
For now, all the Cavs can do is regroup, regain composure, and keep turning their season around against the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow.
