NBA Announces Punishment for Lu Dort, Jeremiah Fears After Mass Brawl in Thunder-Pelicans

Every action one takes on the floor during the game or after the game comes with repercussions. But somehow, Lu Dort and Jeremiah Fears forgot that on Tuesday, January 27. At the final buzzer, both players grabbed each other by their jerseys. The situation escalated, and teammates intervened to separate both stars. Now, the NBA has taken action against both players.

Well, the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a desperate 104-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans that day. The Thunder saw tensions rise in the closing minutes of their triumph over the Pelicans. Moments earlier, Jaylin Williams and Saddiq Bey earned double technical fouls after their trash talk boiled over into a direct face-off. Now, the league fined Lu Dort and Jeremiah Fears $25K each for their roles in the postgame altercation.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault criticized the officiating crew, saying they lost control of the game. He noted that the double technical fouls on Williams and Bey failed to calm the tensions. Daigneault also claimed the referees missed a foul by Lu Dort on Jeremiah Fears during the final possession, which could have prevented the postgame escalation.

Despite the chaos, the NBA issued no suspensions. Dort and Fears each received a fine, a clear slap on the wrist. Moreover, the NBA surprised fans by issuing only penalties, while the Thunder claimed their 104-95 victory. Now, let’s understand what truly happened on the night of the Thunder vs. Pelicans game.

Why did the NBA fine Lu Dort and Jeremiah Fears?

Following a sluggish first quarter, Jeremiah Fears and Lu Dort brought fireworks at the end of the Thunder’s 104-95 win over the Pelicans. Tensions flared immediately after the final buzzer, forcing officials, coaches, and both benches to intervene before the situation escalated further. The drama centered on the game’s closing moments, leaving fans on edge.

Now, the Pelicans held the final possession with 0.2 seconds left. Fears grabbed an offensive rebound, but Dort, showing his trademark defensive intensity, blocked the attempt as time expired. That sparked the confrontation. Dort shoved Fears, grabbed him, and pushed again. Fears refused to back down and retaliated by holding Dort, drawing both sides into a heated exchange.

Meanwhile, the response was immediate and full-scale. Coaches, teammates, and referees rushed in to separate the two, while New Orleans’ head of basketball operations Joe Dumars also stepped onto the court. Reports confirmed that Fears required an escort from two Pelicans staff members into the tunnel to prevent further incidents.

So, at the end of the drama came the result. And the result is a $25,000 blister on both players’ pockets.