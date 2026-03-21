NBA Announces $25,000 Fine for 76ers Star After Inappropriate Gesture vs Kings

A feel-good moment became costly to Andre Drummond in a game that was to be all about momentum. Philadelphia was on a winning path in a dominant win over Sacramento with all the ingredients falling into place, until one partying fell like a lightning bolt.

The NBA on March 21 fined the 76ers center, $25,000, which it called an offensive on-court display following the 139-118 victory over the Kings on Thursday night. The incident followed Drummond knocking over his third 3-pointer of the night and making a gesture of a finger-gun toward the Sacramento bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond has been fined $25,000 for making an objectionable gesture on the playing court,” the league said. That moment instantly changed the narrative. What should have been remembered as a rare shooting display from a traditional big man instead became another example of the NBA’s tightening stance on such celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drummond’s performance itself was the surprise. The 32-year-old went a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, a notable outlier for a player who shoots roughly 34 percent from three for his career. Because of that, his reaction made sense in the moment.

However, the league has made its position clear on gestures that can be interpreted as gun-related. The finger-gun celebration drew an immediate technical foul during the game, and as a result, a fine became inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the timing adds weight to the punishment. This was not an isolated case for Drummond. Just over a season ago, he was fined $15,000 for a similar gesture while playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Because of that history, this latest incident carries more significance than a one-off mistake.

At the same time, the NBA’s broader trend reinforces the decision. The Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant began to pay fines, one of them being $75,000, after the similar celebrations were repeated despite warnings. The league has practically established a zero-tolerance tone due to that precedent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the situation of Drummond now fits into a definite pattern. In the future, any subsequent offence would definitely result in a harsher punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

VJ Edgecombe and Justin Edwards shine as the Sixers blow out the Kings

As the fine takes over the headlines, the game itself tells otherwise. The city of Philadelphia provided one of the best performances of the season, breaking a five-game road losing streak in the most convincing way possible. More to the point, it did not feature Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who were injured.

Due to such absences, the center stage moved to the younger core. VJ Edgecombe, a rookie forward, scored a career high of 38 points and 11 assists and dominated the game. Justin Edwards was right behind him and contributed 32 points, hitting seven three-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quentin Grimes pitched in with 27 points, and Drummond silently followed with a 13-point, 11-rebound, double-double and his unanticipated shooting.

The combination of that work brings into focus a bigger change. Philadelphia has since won four of its six games despite being without its two main stars. Owing to that, the rise of Edgecombe and Edwards ceases to be a one-time plot line. It is taking a place in the changing identity of the team.

Nevertheless, a single event changed the way the night is going to be remembered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) celebrates with center Andre Drummond (1) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse made it clear that the performance of his young players carries real significance beyond a single win. “That was obviously a career high and a career game for him, but that’s kind of the player I envision him becoming,” Nurse told reporters.

“Just a really knock-down shooter. Again, his mechanics are amazing. His work ethic’s amazing, and he seems to be open, right? The ball finds him, and he seems to be open, and he’s got some range, eight, nine feet behind the line. So, he can stretch the defense a little bit as well.” Those comments underline a key development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards is not just filling minutes. He is beginning to shape how this team can function when fully healthy. Simultaneously, the performance of Edgecombe helps to promote the idea that Philadelphia has numerous young players who can make a difference. Due to that, the Sixers are seeking solutions even in an interrupted season caused by injuries.

It is not all about a single celebration that Drummond is paying a fine of $25,000. It is a standard across the league that is now established. The NBA has taken many actions to prohibit gestures that might be considered gun-related. Due to that, players are playing within more definite limits, particularly those who have had previous incidents on record.

In the case of Drummond, it is a turning point. Any other violation could not be perceived alone. Rather, it would be considered repetitive behaviour, which, traditionally, results in more severe financial fines.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is concerned with other things. The team will still be relying on its young core with the absence of Embiid and Maxey as the team gets ready to play its next match against the Utah Jazz. Due to that, acts such as those performed by Edgecombe and Edwards are far more substantial than a Penny.

Nevertheless, the message is inevitable. A single moment of celebration changed the discussion from a decisive victory to league discipline. And in the present-day NBA, that is well-delimited.