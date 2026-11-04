NBA Backtracks on Luka Doncic Ruling as Lakers Star Avoids Fine Amid MVP Controversy

Luka Doncic could hardly believe what had happened. With 1:12 left in the second quarter against the Miami Heat, the Lakers star reacted to referee Jacyn Goble’s no-call by clapping in frustration. The response from the official was a technical foul, and so, the Lakers star made his feelings clear: “If it was anybody else, you know it’s not a technical.” The incident has since taken an interesting turn…

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The league rescinded the technical against Doncic, as posted on X. The reversal leaves Doncic with just one technical foul on his season record, a number that carries more weight than it might seem. The NBA’s threshold is 16 technicals during the regular season. Reach that mark, and the punishment is automatic: a one-game suspension and a $5,000 fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Doncic, keeping that number low is important. After all, he has reached 16 technical fouls in four of his eight NBA seasons, including last year with the Lakers. That mark cost him a game, forcing him to sit out L.A.’s 120-101 win over the Washington Wizards. No wonder the player had assured on October 21 that “this season, I’m trying to not get techs.”

But rescinding the technical doesn’t make any difference to a game that is already done. The technical foul had a consequence on the scoreboard. Miami’s Klay Thompson stepped to the line and converted the free throw, trimming the Lakers’ lead to 72-67. That point remains in the official play-by-play, even though Doncic’s technical foul has been overturned. The bigger concern, however, goes beyond one overturned call.

ADVERTISEMENT

A technical foul was assessed, then taken back, raising familiar questions about consistency in officiating. Players can face significant consequences for actions that amount to little or, in this case, no offence, while others appear to escape punishment for similar or even more serious behaviour. It leaves an uncomfortable question hanging: are the rules being applied equally to everyone?

Regardless, rescinding the technical will be a relief for Doncic, who regularly leads the board in technical fouls. Plus, the Los Angeles Lakers have plenty at stake in Doncic’s technical-foul count.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaching 16 before the season ends would cost him a game through automatic suspension, an absence Los Angeles would rather avoid. The franchise is trying to establish itself as a contender in the Western Conference, with Doncic and Austin Reaves now leading the charge after LeBron James’ departure. So, keeping Doncic on the floor matters more than ever.

That said, there are additional aspects that count.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic’s MVP and the growing criticism

The latest ruling arrives as Doncic’s individual production puts him at the center of the early MVP race. Through his seven games, he is averaging 38.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. His 42-point, 13-assist performance against Miami was his fourth 40+ score this season. And the team also improved to 6-2 with that victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he has already made noise in the MVP conversation, the league’s latest announcement has caused a stir among fans.

The NBA named Victor Wembanyama the Western Conference Player of the Week for October 26 to November 1. Luka Doncic was among the nominees, but Wembanyama took the award after averaging 36.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks while San Antonio won all the games that week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision prompted frustration among some Lakers supporters, who pointed to Doncic’s scoring output and questioned how the weekly award was evaluated.

Doncic’s scoring numbers made him a leading candidate in the opening weeks. Yet the conversation around his candidacy has not been entirely about production. His tendency to argue calls has become a recurring criticism, with detractors questioning whether his reactions affect his focus and the Lakers’ ability to get back on defense.

The reaction reflects a broader tension in how Luka Doncic is being judged. His offensive numbers make a compelling MVP case, but his conduct on the court remains part of the discussion. The league’s decision to take back the Miami technical does not settle that debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

It does, however, remove one disciplinary mark from his record and leave him with one technical foul as the Lakers move deeper into the season.