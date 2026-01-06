NBA Breaks Silence on Steve Kerr’s Harsh Punishment After Controversial Call In Warriors-Clippers

Monday was a bitter pill to swallow for the Golden State Warriors. Heading into Q4 at Intuit Dome, they were 12 points behind the LA Clippers. However, the drama of these last twelve minutes, which did give Stephen Curry and Co. a 38-27 result, didn’t end well. On one hand, the Warriors lost 102-103. And on the other hand, the officials ejected Steve Kerr and fouled out Curry!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, Coach Kerr’s ejection has raised several questions and concerns within the NBA community. In fact, the fans are criticizing the decision of the refs. Some people have also commented: “Do your jobs properly for ONCE.” And now, the NBA has stepped in with clarifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA tries to clear the air around Steve Kerr’s ejection controversy

Referee crew chief Brian Forte gave his statement in a postgame pool report. Asked about the pair of back-to-back technical fouls that resulted in Steve Kerr’s ejection, Forte responded:

“For the first technical foul, Coach Kerr aggressively approached the official while shouting profanities. After the first technical was called, he continued shouting profanities while being held back by his assistant coach. And led to the second technical foul.”

The following question was about the goaltending controversy involving Gary Payton II and John Collins. Was the missed goaltending call the source of Kerr’s frustration, and should officials have blown the play dead to allow a review?

ADVERTISEMENT

Forte responded: “It should have been ruled a goaltending violation. The only way it could have been reviewed was if it was called on the floor and the Clippers challenged the call, because it did not occur in the last two minutes of the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Well, it surely looks like the crew chief is admitting to the missed goaltending call in the Golden State Warriors‘ one-point loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now, let’s understand what happened on the floor that led to Coach Kerr’s ill fate on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors’ ominous night at Intuit Dome

Steve Kerr picked up back-to-back whistles during the closing frame, reacting to several refereeing calls that rattled him near the bench. Initially, at 8:44 remaining, Stephen Curry converted a soft runner. However, referees nullified the score moments later, citing a prior reach in foul away from the shooting motion, wiping away 2 points amid escalating tension courtside.

Meanwhile, tempers flared as Curry charged toward officials, prompting Kerr to stride along the bench area. Then controversy crept in. Gary Payton II attacked the rim, and John Collins swatted the attempt. Yet video later confirmed contact arrived post glass, therefore the basket should have counted, amplifying frustration and fueling debate over missed goaltending judgment, league-wide scrutiny followed.

Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Following John Collins’ rejection, the Los Angeles Clippers ignited a transition rush, during which Stephen Curry picked up his fifth personal foul. As a result, Steve Kerr erupted, stepping onto the floor and shouting at all three referees before assistants intervened. Officials then issued two technical fouls, ejecting Kerr, while Terry Stotts guided Golden State and handled postgame duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaos crowned a chaotic night. And the Golden State Warriors escaped with regret, rage, and renewed debate. Moreover, officiating decisions overshadowed a furious late push. As the league clarified and fans simmered, the spotlight shifted from the scoreboard to authority. One tight finish transformed into a wider conversation, louder than the buzzer.