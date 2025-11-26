NBA Cameras Catch Ime Udoka’s Confrontation With Hostile LeBron James Fan

After cruising to a 114-92 win over the Suns, you’d expect Rockets fans to cheer and the opponents to grumble a bit, pretty standard stuff. But as HC Ime Udoka made his way to the locker room, a Suns fan couldn’t resist taking a personal jab, one that had absolutely nothing to do with the game itself. The encounter was brief, almost comically so, but it hit Udoka right where it stung. That one-offhand comment seemed to unearth old memories, stirring up a mix of frustration and nostalgia.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“LeBron still owns you!” the fan barked, catching Udoka mid-walk. The Rockets coach couldn’t just let that slide; he stepped up, confronting the Suns supporter head-on, cameras capturing every tense moment.

But instead of backing down, the fan leaned in, sharpening his jab with a sly grin. “What happened in Boston?” he pressed, revisiting Udoka’s dramatic Celtics exit, clearly aiming to get under the coach’s skin with every word.

ADVERTISEMENT

So how did a LeBron James jab sneak into a Suns-Rockets showdown? It all harks back to December 2, 2023, during a Lakers-Rockets clash. Udoka shouted from the sideline, prompting James to step up, saying, “We are all grown men,” objecting to Udoka’s choice of words. The refs handed out double technicals, and since Udoka already had one, he was ejected, cementing a moment fans still love to recall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrickCenter (@brickcenter_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

(This is a developing story…)