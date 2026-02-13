NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2026: Participants, Coaches, and Broadcast Details Revealed

The rosters are officially set for the 2026 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, and this year’s matchup in Los Angeles might be one of the most eclectic ever, featuring NFL stars, global music icons, NBA legends, and even team owners sharing the same court on Feb. 13.

Which Stars Will Be Participating in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game?

The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game once again brings together entertainers, elite athletes, NBA legends, and social media stars, but the 2026 roster may be its most diverse yet. From Grammy nominees to FIFA World Cup winners, and everything in between – here’s the complete list of celebrities set to feature in the All-Star showdown next weekend.

Debuts

The debut class blends international music stars, crossover athletes, and basketball royalty, adding a fresh dynamic to this year’s game.

Badshah – Indian artist and singer

Keegan Michael-Key – American actor and comedian

Mustard – American record producer

GloRilla – Grammy-nominated American artist

Jeremy Lin – 2019 NBA Champion

Taylor Frankie Paul – “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star

Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions wide receiver and Los Angeles native

Keenan Allen – Six-time NFL Pro Bowler and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver

Shams Charania – Popular ESPN NBA insider

Cafu – Brazilian soccer legend and FIFA World Cup winner

Cody Jones – Co-creator of “Dude Perfect”

Tacko Fall – Senegalese basketball star and former 7-foot-6 Boston Celtics player

Mat Ishbia – Phoenix Suns Chairman and Governor

Rick Schnall – Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman and Governor

Nicolas Vansteenberghe – “Love Island USA” star and internet personality

Jenna Bandy – Social media creator and basketball personality

Adrien Nuñez – American singer-songwriter and influencer

Second Appearance

Several familiar faces return after standout performances in previous editions, headlined by last year’s MVP.

Rome Flynn – American actor, musician, and model (reigning NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP)

Simu Liu – Canadian actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe star

Andre De Grasse – Seven-time Olympic medalist sprinter

Third Appearance

A pair of Celebrity Game veterans round out the roster, bringing experience and flair back to the hardwood.

Dylan Wang – Chinese actor and singer

Jason “White Chocolate” Williams – NBA Champion and legend

Who Are the Coaches for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game?



The star power isn’t limited to the court; this year’s coaching staffs are just as loaded. The first team will be led by the “Greek Freak,” Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar will be joined by his brothers, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, with four-time World Series champion and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts rounding out the staff.

The second team will be coached by Emmy-award-winning actor Anthony Anderson. He will be assisted by one of the league’s top developmental trainers, Chris Brickley and prominent NBA shooting coach, Lethal Shooter.

Who Are the Broadcasters for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game?

ESPN will carry the national broadcast of the 2026 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Veteran broadcaster Mark Jones will handle play-by-play duties, joined by former NBA champion Richard Jefferson, with Monica McNutt reporting from the sidelines. The game will be available to stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN mobile app. Tip-off is at 7:00 PM EST. Additionally, you can watch the ESPN pregame show – Hoop Streams – on their YouTube channel and Facebook page at 6:30 PM EST.

Who will be performing in the Halftime Show for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game?

One particular event that fans are looking forward to is the halftime show at this year’s NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Organizers have planned a first-of-its-kind halftime performance by popular K-pop group CORTIS. The five-member boy band is a massive hit among younger fans and highlights the league’s growing global reach. The group is also part of the league’s “Friends of the NBA” program – the official network of celebrities and influencers across Asia.

All in all, this year’s NBA Celebrity All-Star Game lineup promises to have a few twists and turns as part of the script for sure. With a decent mix of athletes and artists on both rosters, which side are you picking on Feb 13 – Team Antetokounmpo or Team Anderson?