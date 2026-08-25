NBA Champion Comes to Sophie Cunningham’s Defense After Sportscaster’s Controversial Remark

Sophie Cunningham never expected one opinion to shake the WNBA this hard. Yet her comments on transgender athletes have sparked a storm that refuses to fade. The Indiana Fever star now finds herself at the center of a debate growing far beyond basketball. Her words pushed Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White toward an unprecedented WNBA move. As Cunningham faces the fallout, an NBA champion has stepped forward to defend her.

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Kyle Kuzma tweeted in Cunningham’s favor. “What was transphobic about her comment? She said she wants to protect women and young girls in sports and that they should not play against biological men… yeah let’s go ahead and discipline her 😵‍💫.”

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Now, why did the Milwaukee Bucks star say this? Emmy-nominated sportscaster Chris Williamson shared his thoughts in a tweet. And well, that was enough for Kuzma to go all defensive for the Fever star.

Williamson wrote, “The moment the league didn’t discipline Sophie Cunningham for her transphobic comments, they set the table for almost all of this political discourse and nastiness towards the trans community. Her conduct has objectively been detrimental to the league.”

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Simply put, the WNBA’s decision not to discipline Sophie Cunningham effectively signaled tolerance toward her remarks. That perceived lack of accountability, therefore, Williamson suggests, helped fuel political arguments and hostility toward the transgender community, ultimately damaging the league’s image.

Last month, Cunningham addressed the ongoing debate surrounding women’s sports in an ESPN interview. She acknowledged facing accusations of anti-transgender views. However, Cunningham strongly rejected those claims and insisted that they did not reflect her position.

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“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,'” she told ESPN. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Well, Cunningham has remained firm since the controversy erupted. She believes her position reflects what she sees as basic fairness. She has also stressed the importance of safeguarding children, particularly young girls in sports.

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Most importantly, her stance has earned plenty of criticism, yet she shows little interest in retreating. Still, Cunningham appears ready to shift gears. She wants the conversation to move back toward basketball and leave the controversy behind.

Meanwhile, critics, including Enes Kanter Freedom, have fired back at Sophie Cunningham for her remarks. In a recent conversation on My View With Lara Trump, the former NBA star shared his views with respect to what Cunningham said.

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“I believe you know that the parents need to stand up for their children. Because if I was a parent, I wouldn’t want my kid to be in the same locker room, same showers, or same bathroom with a biological male…” Kanter stated.

Sophie Cunningham’s words have sent ripples across the basketball world. To be honest, it is hard to predict where and what these waves will lead to in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, how effective will Kyle Kuzma‘s defense be? Who knows?