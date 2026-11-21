ESPN’s NBA coverage took an unexpected turn when Malika Andrews turned a Thanksgiving food discussion into a sexual innuendo on live television. The quick exchange caught former NBA champion Danny Green off guard, and his reaction helped make the moment stand out beyond the studio.

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The moment came during Friday’s November 20 edition of NBA Today, as Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, and Green discussed their Thanksgiving food preferences. With the holiday approaching, the conversation moved to turkey before Ogwumike’s answer gave Andrews an opening for a punchline. The clip shared online captures the exchange and Green’s immediate response to Andrews.

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Ogwumike said, “Just give me the dark meat, obviously.”

Andrews replied, “We know.”

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A moment later, Green reacted to Andrews’ insinuation with just one word, evidently caught off guard.

“Wow.”

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Andrews’ line turned the food conversation into a double entendre, while Green’s brief reaction made clear that Andrews’ joke had caught him by surprise.

The exchange came during the final edition of NBA Today before Thanksgiving, with the panel taking a break from its usual basketball discussions to talk about the holiday. Although the conversation was centered on food, Andrews’ response quickly shifted its tone, making the brief interaction stand out from the rest of the segment.

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The moment also prompted reactions from viewers who focused on both the joke and how the panel could have responded. Some suggested Ogwumike could have returned the teasing.

“They should’ve put Malika on the spot and asked her too, said one fan.”

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While another wrote, “Chiney should have taken a shot right back.”

Others were less impressed, describing the joke as “Middle school humor.”

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This wasn’t the first time Malika Andrews had found herself at the center of an awkward food-related double entendre on live television. Back in December 2025, she had a similar exchange with former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins during an episode of NBA Today.

While discussing his preference for chicken tenders, Perkins admitted, “I’m not a big sauce guy.” Andrews then asked, “You want the dry rub?” leaving Perkins visibly caught off guard. He responded with a confused “Huh?” as laughter broke out in the studio. Andrews quickly realized how her question sounded and clarified that she was talking about chicken.

Live studio discussions often leave room for exchanges that are not part of the planned basketball analysis. Unlike game breakdowns or conversations built around specific NBA storylines, holiday segments allow the personalities on the desk to interact more casually. That shift can create moments that are difficult to anticipate, particularly when one comment gives another panelist an opening for an unexpected punchline.

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Andrews’ response with the Turkey joke was particularly effective because she did not need to explain the joke or continue pushing it. The humor depended on the audience understanding the double meaning immediately, making the timing more important than a lengthy exchange. It also left the panel with little need to elaborate, allowing the conversation to move forward without turning the moment into a prolonged discussion.

Rather than a heated disagreement or an extended on-air incident, the moment was a quick exchange of humor between colleagues. Its impact came from the unexpected nature of Andrews’ response and how naturally the panel moved past it, giving the Thanksgiving segment an unscripted moment that viewers could take away from Friday’s broadcast.