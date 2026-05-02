NBA Champion Michael Porter Jr. Calls Cops Over Private Info Leak, Forced to Leave Home

Michael Porter Jr. has started to enjoy the offseason. With the Brooklyn Nets not part of the playoffs, Porter is using his inactive period by joining live streams. He wouldn’t be the first NBA player to do so, as even Giannis Antetokounmpo joined IShowSpeed’s livestream last summer. However, what happened with him might be a first.

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Michael Porter Jr. joined popular influencer Neon’s stream. They had a whole day planned out, until one Instagram story forced them to alter their plans. Another influencer, Celina Powell, had leaked the Nets forward’s address on her Instagram and trespassed into MPJ’s home.

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Upon finding out, Michael Porter Jr. was disappointed. Also, there’s no record of a personal connection; the former Nuggets forward was hopeful Powell would get out of her trouble pattern. “I don’t want to talk to her, because I stood up for her, like, I even said that I hope she’s turning over a new leaf. I said all that. I don’t know what she’s mad about,” he said on stream.

The only time he appeared to speak to her was once the Miami police department reached his house. In a video of the incident, Michael Porter Jr. could be seen speaking to someone inside a Rolls-Royce, with many hinting at it being Celina Powell. But having legal authorities involved wasn’t Porter’s biggest headache.

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As an athlete who is constantly in the spotlight, Michael Porter Jr. has to operate with privacy. With his home address leaked, there were major risks of possible invasion or even unexpected gatherings outside his home. The peace was gone the moment Powell leaked his address.

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That forced Michael Porter Jr. to instantly hop locations. Neon assisted the Brooklyn Nets star in packing his clothing and valuable jewellery to avoid the worst possibilities. And also with the stream still active, the pair had to change locations, hoping to keep it discreet this time.

It was an ugly development for Michael Porter Jr, who called it the “wildest” thing he’s ever seen.

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Michael Porter Jr. speaks on Denver Nuggets trade

Aside from being doxxed, Michael Porter Jr. still managed to complete his stream with Neon. And among the good moments was a hard-hitting confession. The Denver Nuggets shockingly lost in the first round to a highly depleted Minnesota Timberwolves. Reacting to the result, MPJ felt things would have been different had Denver not traded him over the summer.

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Yes. Shouldn’t have traded me man,” he said when asked if the Nuggets would win with him still on the roster.

Call a spade a spade, Michael Porter Jr. did have some horrific playoff performances last season. However, what many don’t consider is the injury he played with. The Nets star couldn’t raise his shooting hand and wore a thick brace during the entire series against OKC. Yes, his averages dipped, but MPJ was still a prolific rebounder, adding some defensive structure with his size.

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That being said, Michael Porter Jr. doesn’t regret his move to the Brooklyn Nets. With the youngest roster in the NBA, MPJ is excited about the Nets’ future. “I’m living my best life in Brooklyn… I see the future. We are the youngest team in the league. We got a lot of money to spend. I think we’re going to get a really good player in the draft as well,” Porter said about the Nets’ potential.

At this point in time, Brooklyn is far from being a competitive team. They won just 20 games. However, it’s an opportunity for Michael Porter Jr. to have a diverse role, rather than being limited as he was with the Nuggets. He relishes the chance to lead a rebuilding project. And in his very first season, MPJ showed his class.

Porter averaged a career-high 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds in 52 games for the Nets this season. With the ability to stay healthy, he definitely has the potential to be an All-Star-calibre player who could lead the Nets into a promising future as the cornerstone.