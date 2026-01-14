NBA Champion Says Kobe Bryant Was Never “Disrespectful” Amid Luka Doncic’s Harsh Dennis Schroder Remark

There is a fine line between trash-talking and being disrespectful. And somehow, Luka Doncic happened to have overlooked that difference against Dennis Schroder on Dec 28. He didn’t wait a second to call names at the Kings’ star. In return, the situation turned ugly post-game. Rumors say both players threw punches at each other. This episode led to the German receiving a three-game suspension. And Luka?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, the Slovenian superstar is collecting some heat from the NBA veterans. On the Road Trippin’ podcast, ex-champ Richard Jefferson drew comparisons with Kobe Bryant. Do we need to remind you that the Mamba was one of the biggest trash-talkers the league has ever seen?

RJ mentions that players and their egos often turn them into ‘crazy’ people. Players separate basketball respect from personal respect. Admiring someone’s skill does not mean accepting disrespect or seeing them as a superior person. Kobe wanted all the smoke on the court. The heat and drama triggered his instincts to destroy the opponents. However, “Kobe was a very respectful competitor in that. He would talk all the trash, and everybody knows it, but he never would be disrespectful,” Jefferson explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now coming back to Luka Doncic, RJ said, “I think Luka believes he is the MVP candidate. He’s All-NBA. But once you start calling another man outside of his name, outside of the game, and allegedly, that’s when things start to go awry.”

Imago Dec 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) defemds Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic is leading the league in points per game. And many people will vouch for him as one of the best, if not the best player in the NBA right now. Therefore, sometimes, Doncic thrives on trash talk. Asserting dominance? Probably. The fans witnessed the same picture in December when he directed disrespectful remarks at Schroder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real drama erupted 40 minutes after the game ended. Sure, the Los Angeles Lakers won 125-101 vs. the Sacramento Kings that day. However, the incident put a dark mark on the victory.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic paid no respect to Dennis Schroder

“My understanding is Luka Doncic has been calling him the ‘B’ word for the last few games, even going back to the offseason when they played each other in Olympic play,” Shams Charania reported about the incident. “And so, Dennis Schroder’s point is listen, if you’re going to call me the ‘B’ word on the court, you have to expect that I’m not just going to take that lightly off the court.”

League reporting traced the flashpoint to an explicit insult aimed at Dennis Schroder, which immediately escalated tensions. According to insiders, Schroder took issue with the slur and the grin that followed. While Luka Doncic’s elite status gives him leeway in verbal sparring, the exchange felt unbalanced. Consequently, the moment shifted from routine trash talk to personal provocation

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, fan footage revealed Doncic revisiting old contract history during the exchange. Cameras showed him taunting Schroder over rejecting a past Lakers offer. “Should’ve signed that contract, baby,” Doncic jibed. As a result, the remarks cut deeper than court banter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, as Channing Fraye put it, “Man, you trash or you stink and I’m cooking you and all that,” fits into the ‘trash-talking bubble’. However, walking into the “Hey, man, you a little b—-. And f— you,” is downright disrespectful. Somewhere between maintaining dominance and seeking glory, Luka Doncic seemingly lost track of the trail and entered an arena he could’ve avoided.