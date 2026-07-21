NBA Champion’s Career in Jeopardy as Lack of Offers Can Force Retirement

He missed the entire 2011-12 season with heart trouble. Most people believed he would never play basketball after undergoing open-heart surgery. But he returned for 14 more seasons and became an NBA champion in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets. Now, unlike the constant speculation surrounding LeBron James’ free agency, the unrestricted free agent Jeff Green has generated little interest around the league.

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With no teams showing serious interest, he could be heading toward retirement after 18 NBA seasons, despite previously saying he hopes to reach the 20-year mark before calling it a career.

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As a veteran on a young roster, Green watched the team transition from rebuilding to contending among the top ones in the Western Conference. Right now, the Rockets have 13 players signed, but their power forward rotation is already full. Kevin Durant, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. are expected to split those minutes.

That leaves little room for Jeff Green unless Houston wants another veteran presence at the end of the bench. He had signed a one-year, $3,634,153 veteran minimum deal with the Rockets, which ran through the 2025-26 season. So far, no reunion has gained any momentum.

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The one-time NBA champ still brings plenty of value away from the hardwood. Jeff remains a trusted voice for Houston’s young core. He sets the standard for professionalism and offers steady guidance whenever they need it. That experience still carries real weight inside the locker room.

However, the on-court impact has faded. Green appeared in only 30 regular-season games and averaged career lows of 5.8 minutes, 2.2 points, and 0.8 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Rockets need more scoring, shooting, and playmaking from their bench. As they chase the next level, every roster spot matters. Keeping a veteran for leadership alone may no longer be the right move.

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This leaves Green in the same pool as LeBron James, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green. At present, everyone is focusing on James’ silence. Teams are waiting for the King to decide so that they can quickly finish their offseason business. That has slowed movement across the forward market, but unlike several other free agents, Green has barely surfaced in rumors.

Is Jeff Green’s time up in the league?

Most free agents have found themselves in rumors and speculation. Green has largely remained the exception. While he hasn’t announced any plans to retire, the Houston Rockets haven’t shown any interest in re-signing the veteran forward. Meanwhile, his former team, the OKC Thunder, do not appear to be considering a reunion either.

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Green spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his NBA career with the Thunder organization after being selected fifth overall in the 2007 draft by the Seattle SuperSonics and joining Oklahoma City following the franchise’s relocation. OKC recently reshaped its roster by sending Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks. The move helped the Thunder stay below the second apron while adding three second-round picks. They still have championship ambitions. But with new max deals for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the roster no longer has the same depth it once did.

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For now, retirement appears to be the most realistic outcome for Green if a contract offer never arrives. Still, the 39-year-old has previously made it clear he wants to keep playing, saying on The Zach Lowe Show, “I want to play as long as I can. The goal is to get to 20 years.”

However, the tables may turn, and some franchise could still decide to add the veteran for his experience before training camp.