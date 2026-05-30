NBA Champion Sues Crypto Company After $2,000,000 Fallout: Report

While Tristan Thompson’s been away from basketball for a season, the former Cavaliers star has built a stable life off the court. Using his financial wisdom, Thompson has secured several investment opportunities, even building a diverse portfolio. His financial advisor’s purchase of crypto sparked an interest in the 35-year-old. That was when the NBA champion stumbled across an opportunity to back a fresh token. However, unfortunately for him, his deal blew up within a year, and Thompson is now fighting for what he’s owed.

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According to Front Office Sports, Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit in Delaware’s Court of Chancery against World Mobile Group, alleging the UK-based cryptocurrency company fabricated a breach of contract claim to avoid paying him $2 million in WMTX tokens owed under an endorsement agreement. According to the lawsuit, Thompson signed on as a brand ambassador for World Mobile Group for a two-year deal in May 2025, with $2 million worth of the company’s WMTX token as compensation. According to Complex, they also appointed him as the Chief Digital Equity Officer, with payouts structured in quarterly installments.

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Thompson fulfilled his promotional obligations. In December 2025, however, the company contacted him claiming it had accidentally transferred him more WMTX tokens than the agreement specified. Thompson proposed offsetting the excess token amount against his upcoming quarterly dividend, which would be scheduled 60 days later. However, just three months later in March, rejecting his solution, the World Mobile Group terminated their deal, citing breach of contract. Now, Thompson’s lawyers are contesting the allegations and asking for their client to be paid in full, along with interest and damages that he incurred.

“To avoid paying the sums owed to Mr. Thompson, defendants purported to terminate the agreement for cause, but defendants had no grounds to terminate for cause under the agreement,” the documents obtained by Front Office Sports read. “Defendants’ purported basis for termination—Mr. Thompson’s alleged failure to return tokens that were overpaid due to defendants’ own calculation error and Mr. Thompson’s alleged sale of WMTX tokens—does not constitute a material breach of the agreement.”

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Tristan Thompson and his lawyers are seeking a just resolution in this case. They argue that World Mobile Group’s ill intentions in fabricating false allegations were to avoid paying the former Cavaliers forward. The suit also alleges that World Mobile Group has continued to illegally profit from Thompson’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) to market its brand even after ending the contract. As such, Tristan Thompson’s lawyers are also asking for a ruling so the company can no longer use his NIL to further promote their brand.

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Tristan Thompson’s journey to discovering cryptocurrency

Most professional athletes lose a huge chunk of their wealth just a few years into their retirement. Financial knowledge has become essential for athletes to create long-lasting wealth. Tristan Thompson earned over $100 million in salaries through his 14 seasons in the NBA. He hired BlackRock, one of the world’s biggest asset management companies, to create a sustainable line of income. He was curious about Bitcoin at the time, but his advisors termed it ‘too volatile’.

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Thompson did listen and continued on the path once he saw the company’s founder buying Bitcoin. He understood that in order to learn the market, he needed to personalise research. Tristan Thompson became more informed and has created enough wealth for it to last him a lifetime.

This wasn’t a gamble. Cryptocurrency, like the traditional market, has the tendency to show extreme shifts. But it’s far more volatile than the stock market. Hence, Tristan Thompson took a holistic approach to building his fortune. The former Cavaliers star didn’t just put all his eggs in one basket. Thompson explained the importance of being prepared for all possible scenarios, which is why he has created a well-balanced portfolio.

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“You gotta balance your portfolio. You have to diversify. For myself, it’s real estate. I got property, I have land, traditional investment where you can get your 4 percent money market,” Thompson said.

The WMTX deal, as such, was one piece of that broader strategy rather than a speculative bet. Whether Tristan Thompson recovers the full $2 million will depend on how Delaware’s Chancery Court interprets the contract terms and the company’s termination narrative.