NBA Champion Uses Jonathan Kuminga to Take Dig at Warriors After Latest Playoff Blow

Injuries to their superstars and dragging their feet on trades are getting to the Warriors dynasty. They’re on the verge of falling out of title contention once more. At least one person is not feeling sorry for them. Kendrick Perkins has rarely been gracious to the Golden State Warriors. He especially hated their handling of Jonathan Kuminga. While the forward is now thriving in Atlanta, Perk is channelling General Zod before the collapse of Krypton.

The fears of the Warriors Dynasty ending just four years after the last title reached a fever pitch when a harrowing reality dawned on Dub Nation. The Warriors are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the fourth time in seven years. They have to scrounge their way through the play-ins if they make it there.

While fans debated if they still have a chance, Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to twist the knife. He shrewdly shifted the spotlight toward the Atlanta Hawks and their newest acquisition, Jonathan Kuminga, tweeting, “I bet Kuminga and the Hawks won’t miss the playoffs!!! Just saying…”

This just adds another layer to the mounting criticism of Golden State’s postseason chances. It’s an understatement that Perk felt that Steve Kerr & Co. wasted JK’s talent on the bench. His latest tweet is a clear jab at the Warriors’ front office and head coach, who finally moved on from the 23-year-old forward at the 2026 trade deadline.

Perkins’ remarks of the Warriors’ playoff contention comes at a time when the team is reeling from injuries to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler as well as Kristaps Porzingis’ illness. Meanwhile, Kuminga is on a tear with the Hawks, averaging 21.3 points in an improved 67.7% shooting (he had fallen to the low 30s right before Kerr benched him).

He’s given Hawks fans every reason to gloat. Whereas the Warriors are trying everything to keep their heads above water for Stephen Curry’s impending return.

Kendrick Perkins doubled down on the Jonathan Kuminga hype

When most were hoping that Jonathan Kuminga gets the exit out of the Bay he wanted, Kendrick Perkins was the opposite. He was rooting for him to become the next franchise cornerstone. When the trade happened, Perk pretty much slammed the Dubs’ veteran-heavy culture for squandering their future.

But the starkly different trajectories for the Warriors and Hawks since the trade deadline is giving Perk the best ‘I told you so’ satisfaction. The Hawks have won six games since February 5, and are currently on a four-game winning streak since trading away Porzingis.

The Hawks have to beat the Heat or Hornets to get a play-in spot. But fans feel they can go deeper in the postseason thanks in large part to Kuminga averaging a career-best 21.3 points in his first three games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have gone a disappointing 4-5 since the move. On Road Trippin’ Perkins blamed it on Steve Kerr not focusing on Kuminga’s development only hours before firing that tweet.

That means it was a very emphatic doubling down on his belief that the Warriors’ championship window has shuttered.