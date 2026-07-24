NBA Champ’s $275M Contract Proposal Gets Turned Down Immediately by Franchise

Anthony Davis’ future has quickly emerged as one of the NBA’s biggest talking points. Earlier this month, reports outlined what the 10-time All-Star is seeking in his next contract, but Washington’s reported stance now falls well short of the blockbuster extension many anticipated. Davis, who arrived from the Dallas Mavericks in February, has yet to suit up for the Wizards after a hand injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, shifting attention from his recovery to his long-term outlook with the franchise.

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According to Brett Siegel, the Washington Wizards are not expected to offer Davis the four-year, $275 million maximum extension he is eligible for. Davis joined the team in February and remains under contract through the 2027-28 season, with a $58.5 million cap hit next season and a $62.8 million cap hit the following year. That stance sets a difficult tone for the veteran forward as extension talks approach.

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The door isn’t completely closed, though. The report adds that Washington remains interested in keeping the veteran big man on a long-term deal, just not at the maximum price. At the same time, trade rumors refuse to go away.

Imago Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, March 27, 2025, Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis 3 at the Kia Center. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Warriors Nation, citing reporting from Shams Charania, shared another intriguing update on X:

“The Wizards would want multiple unprotected first-round picks and pick swaps from the Warriors in any Anthony Davis trade. If Golden State wants AD, it won’t come cheap.”

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That demand sends a strong message. While Washington may not be willing to hand Davis a supermax extension, it also isn’t eager to part with him unless another team pays a premium. So why the hesitation on a max deal?

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One reason Washington may be reluctant to offer Davis a max extension is his age. He will turn 34 on March 11, 2027, and giving a long-term deal to a 33-year-old star could lock the team into major financial commitments before his prime fully aligns with the rest of the roster. His injury history also adds to the concern, since he played only 20 games last season and has not appeared in a game over the last five months.

However, Davis’ numbers still tell a compelling story. Over 14 NBA seasons, he has averaged 24 points and more than 10 rebounds per game, including 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds across 20 games this season.

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As mentioned, though, production has rarely been the issue for Davis, as availability has been the bigger question. He has reached the 70-game mark only three times in 14 seasons, most recently in 2023-24.

While Washington still views Anthony as a valuable piece, it is not necessarily at a record-setting price. Would it open new possibilities for him?

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The NBA All-Star’s probable future route

For now, the ball is largely in Anthony Davis’s court. The veteran big man still has two years remaining on his current contract. That means Washington isn’t under any immediate pressure to make a move. If anything changes, it could come from Davis himself. In fact, during an April press conference, veteran NBA reporter David Aldridge asked Davis about his future in Washington.

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“Anthony Davis met with the D.C. media on Wizards cleanout day,” Aldridge noted, “I asked if he’s committed to playing in Washington next season. ‘I’m under contract,’ he said. ‘I love my money.’ He said it with a smile. But he also said he’s intrigued by some of the off-court infrastructure that the front office has put into place. Also impressed by the work ethic of the young core. In particular, he liked the answers/thought process from Kyshawn George.

“But Davis still wants to speak ‘sooner rather than later’ with management about its plan to raise the Wizards to contender status. He said, hypothetically, that his questions about his future here could be answered in one offseason.”

Should Anthony Davis decide he wants a fresh start, potentially with the Golden State Warriors, the trade conversation could quickly gather momentum.

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However, Blue Man Hoop’s Peter O’Keefe believes that scenario isn’t out of the question.

He wrote, “If Davis is willing to take less on his new contract, the Warriors may be more inclined to pay overs to appease the Wizards in a trade.”

Not everyone is buying that idea, though. ESPN NBA insider Anthony Slater believes there’s a major hurdle standing in the way.

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“Two problems. Number one, the Warriors have not been given any type of commitment from LeBron like, ‘Hey, if you trade for Anthony Davis, I’m 100% coming your way,” Slater wrote.

That uncertainty changes the equation. Without clarity on LeBron James’ future or any indication that Davis is pushing for an exit, a blockbuster move remains more speculation than reality. For now, Washington holds the leverage, Davis holds the contract, and the rumors continue to swirl.