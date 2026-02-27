NBA Coach Sends Playoff Warning Over 76ers Despite Joel Embiid Seemingly Hurting Himself During Celebration

The Eastern Conference doesn’t have an outright powerhouse. The Detroit Pistons and Celtics carry the best records. However, multiple teams pose a threat. The most curious team out there seems to be the Philadelphia 76ers. They are dealing with adversity. Paul George is still suspended, and Joel Embiid is still managing his health. Yet, there seems to be more positive than before.

Speaking to ESPN, an assistant coach said, “They are the wild card to me. They could easily lose 4-0 in Round 1, but if they are healthy, Embiid and Maxey are hard matchups for any of these team”. After years, their roster appears complete. The Process has managed to play consistently with only a few injury troubles.

And well, the numbers don’t lie. With a starting lineup of Barlow, Oubre, Maxey, Embiid, and Edgecombe, the 76ers have lost just one of their nine games. The focus is, of course, on their power-packed tandem. Tyrese Maxey’s rampant scoring commands attention. Mix in a healthy and crisp Joel Embiid, and solving that puzzle needs more than just effort.

Imago Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) look on during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“With the firepower they have, they deserve a mention. Maxey is awesome and I could see in a series he gets hot and Embiid has it going and it presents a big time mismatch. That’s a different element than anyone else has, and while they are a distant fifth, it’s why I also can’t totally rule them out,” a West executive told ESPN.

Their first-round pick, VJ Edgecombe, has been the refreshing entrance this season. On his worst day, he’s a suffocating defender. He’s also an electric athlete, fitting seamlessly beside Maxey. The group’s cohesion seems unaffected even after the Paul George debacle. Since the veteran is mentioned, he will be part of the team by the time the postseason comes up.

The biggest trick up the 76ers’ sleeve is the clarity of roles. George isn’t looking to score, but is using his versatility to be a defensive energizer. There’s really one thing it comes down to. That’s health. Sadly, the 76ers suffered another scare with their ace, Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid picks up a new injury vs the Heat

This was only Embiid’s second appearance since missing six straight games due to knee and shin soreness. It was another dynamic night. The Process scored 26, including a three-pointer dagger to seal a win against the Miami Heat. But the concerning visual came during his celebration.

Joel Embiid winced in pain, holding the right side of his body. It didn’t happen during the celebration. During the game, the 31-year-old was hit with an inadvertent knee to the chest. He even exited to the locker room, but came back with all his pain.

Nick Nurse didn’t have a certain update on how extensive the injury could be. Rookie VJ Edgecombe just praised Embiid for his warrior spirit. “He barely could raise his right hand up,” said the 76ers’ first-round pick. But his doing so was a statement the team needed. This injury wasn’t the typical knee issues that have lingered for so long.

Joel Embiid could survive the hit and then give some. Given how painful it looked, the 76ers might take caution again. The Process isn’t concerned with the individual glamor anymore. The priority is to have him healthy for the postseason to do exactly what he did tonight, and has done for the past few months.

With health, the 76ers are giant killers. With the current starting lineup, they have a +10.8 net rating. Embiid is averaging a block and is moving swiftly again. The help he has around him has enabled the team to look consistently good. They’ve won without Embiid, too, which is their greatest strength.

It means Embiid can rest when needed. Hopefully, the rib injury isn’t anything major. At this point, I personally want to witness Joel Embiid in full force during the postseason. As it is every year, that’s the make-or-break for the 76ers. And if they manage to be healthy, every team is going to have a problem dealing with their dynamism.