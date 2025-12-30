NBA Coach Urges LeBron James to Quit on Luka Doncic, Lakers for Steph Curry, Warriors

The trade market is open until February 2026. And maybe it’s time for some surprises. LeBron James is playing on an expiring contract for the first time in his 23-year-old NBA career. He agreed to a $52.6 million deal with no confirmation about his future with the LA Lakers. And as the window for a switch looks enticing, maybe it’s truly time for the 41-year-old to move on?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

LA has clearly moved on to Luka Doncic. Simply put, James isn’t the center of their universe. Moreover, Luka’s $165 million contract extension suggests that the franchise is looking into the future with the Slovenian taking charge. Well, you could also blame Bron’s long career, which now stands at its twilight.

Meanwhile, one of the NBA’s scouting coaches set the record straight for the Lakers forward. “If I’m him, I’m either going somewhere else where I’ve always played, or I’m hanging it up after the season,” they clarified. “If I can’t find a place to do my thing, I’m hanging it up. What’s the point?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Many experts believe that he should go back to Cleveland, where it all began. However, according to the anonymous scouting coach, LeBron shouldn’t do it. Moreover, they are currently operating approximately $22 million over the second apron threshold of $207.8 million. Simply put, this would restrict the whole trade. Then, where should the 41-year-old go?

“He should try to go to the Golden State next season,” the coach stated. But why? Basketball breathes freer there. Stephen Curry & Co. move the ball like poetry, and that rhythm amplifies LeBron’s greatest gift, passing. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic commands every touch and every decision in LA. Therefore, the fit feels heavy. Besides, LeBron looks complete. He plays now for joy, flow, and shared brilliance with teammates who think the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if such a trade truly comes to life, then the Golden State Warriors would need a significant shift in their roster. Precisely because of their tight finances, the move could be jeopardized. But in a hypothetical world?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What if LeBron James truly considered the Golden State Warriors for his next landing spot?

LeBron James carries a $52.6 million paycheck into 2025-26, and that alone turns a Warriors trade into financial chess. Meanwhile, Los Angeles hovers near the first apron, with around $195-$200 million in total payroll. Golden State projects beyond the second apron at roughly $207 to $210 million. Therefore, every move collides with restrictions.

To start, NBA trade math demands balance. Standard teams can absorb up to 125% plus $250000. However, apron teams operate inside tighter walls. James earns more than any single Warriors contract, except Curry’s, so matching requires multiple players. Yet second apron rules cap aggregation and erase flexibility with sign and trades or draft maneuvering, making creativity essential and risky.

Imago Stephen Curry, LeBron James

Now consider the pieces. Golden State’s books show Jimmy Butler near $54.1 million, Draymond Green close to $25 million, Buddy Hield around $9.22 million, and Moses Moody at $12.5 million. A workable bundle likely features Butler with Hield or Moody, reaching $60-$70 million. Still, pick options shrink to a lone 2028 first, preserving Stephen Curry’s window.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clock feels louder than ever. And LeBron James stands at a crossroads, with Los Angeles turning forward and Golden State whispering freedom. Therefore, the choice becomes emotional, strategic, and deeply personal. If the fit sings, the ending glows. If not, closure awaits. Either way, history is watching closely. What will happen next?