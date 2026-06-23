NBA Community Baffled by Timberwolves’ Julius Randle Trade After Ex-Champion’s Anthony Edwards Warning

When Shams Charania finally reported a trade, the word ‘Giannis’ was nowhere in it. While the NBA World was looking at something out of Milwaukee, the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled a late-night roster shakeup that plunged their fanbase into absolute bewilderment. Two seasons after trading franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns to acquire him, Minnesota has abruptly traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets. This could alter the franchise trajectory and perhaps even Anthony Edwards’ future decisions, if Kendrick Perkins is to be believed.

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According to an official report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Timberwolves are sending Julius Randle and the No. 28 overall pick in the NBA Draft to Brooklyn in a three-team trade that reroutes center Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls. In return, Minnesota receives only the No. 33 pick from Brooklyn, a transaction clearly designed to shed salary, create luxury-tax flexibility to retain guard Ayo Dosunmu, and unlock future trade exceptions.

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Note that previously, the Wolves were linked to a possible Ja Morant trade but their financials made that near impossible. The Wolves were suddenly offering Randle and Donte DiVicenzo to afford more assets.

This sudden salary dump comes right on the heels of a haunting warning issued by the 2008 NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins on the Road Trippin’ podcast. Discussing the immense pressure mounting on the Timberwolves organization to construct a perennial winner around face-of-the-league superstar Anthony Edwards, Perkins pointed out a noteworthy historical pattern in Minnesota.

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“They are on the clock… You can’t have Andrew Wiggins, former number one overall pick, leave, championship. Karl-Anthony Towns, leave, championship. Kevin Garnett, leave, championship,” Perkins warned.

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Perk and Kevin Garnett won the 2008 title with the Celtics after the latter arrived from Minnesota. Andrew Wiggins left the Wolves and won the 2022 title with the Warriors. And KAT just shut down the criticism that followed him in Minnesota by ending New York’s 53-year title drought.

Perk fiercely criticized the front office’s long-term decision-making, stating:

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“And the thing that stands out the most is that y’all chose Rudy over Towns because of the second apron. And y’all traded towns away and now this motherf—– has a championship… what I’m saying is Antman going to be looking like, ‘hey man..'”

The rest was best left unsaid. But Perkins is not the only one who fears ANT would lean into the pattern of Wolves making champions outside the franchise.

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NBA community wants freedom for Anthony Edwards after the Julius Randle trade

The realization of Perkins’ warning, that Minnesota would continue prioritizing second-apron avoidance over putting elite talent around Anthony Edwards, sent shock and fury through the online Wolves community. Fans were utterly stunned by the team’s asset management.

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Initially, the reaction was a mixture of comedy and horror, with one fan bluntly posting, “Oof, Minnesota wanted off Randle BAD,” as observers quickly realized the front office prioritized luxury-tax relief over actual basketball talent.

The sheer imbalance of the trade asset distribution immediately raised eyebrows across the league.

Most, like this fan, “It costs trading out of the 1st round to take Randle’s contract??? 😭😭😭,” couldn’t comprehend how Minnesota wouldn’t seek a player in exchange for Randle.

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Speculation ran wild that Edwards himself may have grown fatigued with Randle’s style of play, prompting a fan to joke, “ANT BANISHED THIS N—- TO BROOKLYN.” Still, others don’t think it makes sense. ANT would’ve likely wanted a specific player to take Randle’s spot. A move to only get a draft pick without salary-matching constraints feels purely financial in nature.

Most are waiting for the Wolves to use the freed-up cap space to acquire someone like Giannis, while the narrative quickly shifted to Edwards’ potential frustration with his front office.

They echoed Perkins’ sentiment that the young superstar might soon grow tired of watching his co-stars get stripped away for financial flexibility.

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Others directed their pure, unadulterated fury at Minnesota’s front office executives for giving away an elite offensive weapon for practically nothing in return. “Wolves just panic-sold a 25/8/4 All-Star for the 33rd pick Minnesota GM deserves to be fired on the spot. Brooklyn robbing banks again.”

For a franchise that spent back-to-back years in the Western Conference Finals picture, shipping out an All-Star forward and a first-round pick without a single active player coming back reads less like a rebuild and more like a retreat. “How tf the t wolves lose Randle and a first rounder and not get a player back…” the fans typed.

The confusion wasn’t just about what Minnesota received- it was about what Anthony Edwards is supposed to do with it. Analysts and casual observers alike couldn’t locate the part where their franchise cornerstone benefits from this transaction, as one fan put it plainly: “I don’t get this trade the timberwolves don’t really improve and the nets are still dog s—.”

Which brought everyone to the same uncomfortable conclusion. Randle arrived in Minnesota as the centerpiece of the Karl-Anthony Towns deal, a move framed at the time as a win for both sides. Now he’s been offloaded to Brooklyn for draft position shuffling, the same salary-first logic that shipped KAT out in the first place.

The community didn’t need long to connect those dots: “So your telling me they traded KAT for salary relief and are now dumping Randle for the same reason? Free ANT.”

With a $33 million trade exception and room to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota is clearly betting that financial flexibility, not veteran star power, is the path back to contention alongside Edwards.

The question is whether Tim Connelly can convert cap space into impact fast enough to keep his franchise player from asking the same questions the fans are already asking.

Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels are now the answers at forward, and that’s either a bold developmental statement or a very expensive leap of faith.