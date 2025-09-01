NBA Community Calls Out LeBron James & Nike After Bold Claims in Latest Announcement

Every year, right after a season ends, the NBA fans start with their analysis. And every year, a question repeats itself: How long will LeBron James be around? The simple answer is that, no one really knows. He enters his 23rd season in 2025–26, unlocking an achievement in itself. However, who said that the celebrations are going to be silent? Has the 40-year-old ever been silent? No. Then, why will the brand he partners with be?

In 2003, right before his NBA Draft, James signed with the sports apparel giants Nike. A 7-year, $90 million deal, thus sealing his fate in the largest athlete deal Nike had ever offered. Then in 2015, the brand handed Bron a life-time endorsement deal worth a billion dollars. To be fair, the company has seen all the career highs and lows of James Sr.

Therefore, as he steps into this new era, more than two decades since the commencement, Nike has held his hand again. In a bold and intimidating promotion video, the sports world moguls beat the wardrum for LEBRON XXIII. “They called him the Chosen One. He carried the weight of every expectation on his shoulders, but he never broke. We were all witnesses. Every rival was defeated, every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it. Behold the greatness—he is the Forever King,” the narration went on.

In its 23rd iteration, the Nike LeBron 23 is gearing up for a grand debut before year’s end, and fresh e-commerce images have stolen the spotlight. The golden 40K+ colorway pays tribute to LeBron’s jaw-dropping 40,000 regular season points, while the Multi color and Black base dazzles with foil like metallic gold that shifts into shades of blue, green, and red.

But here’s the thing: the NBA community shows little impression. Why?

The NBA community slams LeBron James and Nike

Quoting lines from the monologue narrated in the promotional video, the fans hit LeBron James and Nike with an odd reality check. “Every idol was destroyed…😂😂😂,” one of the fans commented on Instagram. If you consider the records, then Bron has succeeded in breaking a majority of them. All-Time Scorer, oldest player in the league, played most minutes in the league and so on. But “every”? Seems questionable to the fans.

Further, while James deserves to be, and has been consistently praised for his longevity, has he maintained the level of domination required to make the claim that “every idol was destroyed?”

Meanwhile, some fans pointed out: “‘Every rival was defeated’ and yet Tim Duncan, Steph Curry, KD, and Dirk have winning records over him in the Finals 🥲.” Following similar train of thoughts another fan wrote, “every rival was defeated? c’mon Duncan, Durant, Dirk and the most important… Stephen Curry. 😮‍💨” 2-4 record against Nowitzki and 5-11 against Tim Duncan. 5-9 record against Kevin Durant and a 7-15 record against Stephen Curry. Well, this pretty much sums up why fans are calling out Bron and Nike.

Now, someone on X wrote: “He’s 1-3 for rings vs Curry and 7-15 in the finals vs him, idk how much propaganda is left.. 😂.” From 2015 to 2018, during the Akron Hammer’s Cleveland Cavaliers era, Steph Curry’s Warriors faced him for four straight years. In this era, the Cavs won their only championship in 2016, and the rest, went to San Francisco.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 25, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

“MJ won 6 in 6 tries kobe won 5 in 7 tries curry won 4 in 6 tries LEBRON WON 3 (bubble ring dont count IDGAF) in 11 tries,” one of the NBA fans commented. This again brings back Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey’s comment that “the champion will forever be marked by an asterisk” about the 2020 NBA Bubble Finals!

Lastly, someone said, “They said when things get tough leave for a better team , they said if it’s still tough, don’t overcome leave to another team again.” Going back in time, LeBron James transitioned from one team to another in search of rings. From Cleveland to Miami where he won two rings, then back in Cleveland for the third and finally in LA he won the 4th title in 2020. Thus, many have often asked the question that which arena will have Bron’s statue in front of it? And well, his recent episode of drama with the Lakers seems like an interesting example.

Greatness walks with noise, and LeBron has never tiptoed through history. From billion dollar Nike deals to bold propaganda laced promos, the King keeps the world talking. Yet, fans pull receipts, question rivals, and laugh at “every idol destroyed.” The Bubble ring debate lingers, the Finals record sparks fire, and the statue question still dangles. In the end, the crown, as always, feels heavy, but the spotlight never moves.