NBA Community Concerned as Ace Bailey Delivers 76ers Shocker a Week Before Draft

Well, that escalated quickly. Just when Philly fans were cautiously optimistic about finally landing a sure-fire young star to build around, Ace Bailey—a walking bucket out of Rutgers and projected top-3 pick—did a crossover so nasty it didn’t happen on the court… but on a plane ticket. Or rather, the cancellation of one.

With just one week to go before the 2025 NBA Draft, Bailey has thrown the Philadelphia 76ers a curveball that would make Mariano Rivera proud. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Bailey canceled his scheduled private workout and dinner with the Sixers’ front office. A top-3 prospect ghosting the team with the No. 3 pick? Yeah, that’s not exactly standard operating procedure.

Here’s the full play-by-play. Ace Bailey, a 6’10” wing who averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds last season while shooting a respectable 46% from the field, was all set to fly to Philadelphia for a private workout and dinner this past Friday. Instead, he pulled the plug on Wednesday with no real explanation, leaving the Sixers—and the internet—scrambling for answers like Shaq looking for his free throw form in 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And it’s not just the Sixers. Bailey hasn’t visited any NBA team yet, making him the only U.S.-based prospect to completely skip the pre-draft tour. While Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper have been lighting up boardrooms from San Antonio to Dallas, Bailey’s camp has been chilling like it’s load management night.

Despite this, the Sixers haven’t ruled him out. Daryl Morey has picked guys without private workouts before—see Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain—but Bailey’s refusal to even show up has fans and analysts wondering what’s really going on.

Sources say Bailey’s camp believes he’s a top-3 talent (fair), but is laser-focused on landing somewhere he can shine immediately. Translation: “If y’all aren’t giving me real minutes and real usage, don’t even call my agent.” Now that’s confidence, bordering on… well, keep reading.

Fans React to Ace Bailey’s Ghost Move

“No one wants to go to that organization 😭😭😭” Oof. This one hits hard, especially considering Philly’s rep lately has been shakier than Ben Simmons at the free-throw line. Let’s be honest—the Sixers have had some vibe issues. From Joel Embiid reportedly getting called out by Maxey for being tardy, to Paul George throwing subtle shade at the locker room culture, things in Philly feel more chaotic than a 2007 Gilbert Arenas press conference. Even Morey admitted that some agents straight up tell him their clients don’t want to be drafted by the Sixers. Not ideal.

They’ve got talent, sure. But culture? Consistency? A stable development environment? That’s more elusive than a prime Tony Allen midrange jumper.

“Ok Carter Bryant is better than you anyways 😭” Cue the comparisons. As soon as Bailey opted out, fans started pivoting to other prospects faster than Doc Rivers switches rotations mid-game. Carter Bryant, another high-level wing with a 7-foot wingspan and 3-and-D upside, is rising up boards like Giannis’ second jump. He’s already worked out for teams and shot 37% from three in college. Analysts say he’s got Khris Middleton vibes with OG Anunoby’s defensive instincts. That’s no small praise—and it makes Bailey’s no-show all the more risky in a draft this deep.

“This kid will be out of the league by 2028.” Ruthless? Yes. Unfounded? Not entirely. Bailey’s numbers were solid—17.6 points, 7.2 boards, a steal and a block per game—but he also shot just 34.6% from deep and 69% from the line. Those aren’t exactly sniper numbers. Add in the drama, and some fans are already seeing signs of a future draft bust. Think Shabazz Muhammad energy—all the hype, none of the long-term staying power.

But let’s not throw the rookie out with the Gatorade just yet. Bailey was a five-star recruit and All-Big Ten third-teamer as a freshman. The talent is real. The question is whether the mindset matches up.

via Imago Oct 3, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; Rutgers guard/forward Ace Bailey takes a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Mens Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

“ I’m fine with a kid having an abundance of confidence, but when a naturally confident kid also is surrounded by people who only stoke his ego and give him austerely bad advice, it’s only going to make things worse and worse for him.” And here’s the classic cautionary tale. Fans have seen this movie before, and it doesn’t end with a championship parade. From Michael Beasley to Adam Morrison, NBA history is filled with guys who were told they were the guy too early, surrounded by yes-men, and never learned how to thrive in a team system. Bailey’s “I need a clear pathway to stardom” message reads more like a MyPlayer build than an NBA draft strategy.

In a league where even Luka Doncic had to adjust to fit with Kyrie, and where Wemby’s getting humbled nightly, swagger without substance is a fast ticket to the G-League.

“Johnny Davis level prospect. Avoid at all costs.” Brutal. But let’s talk facts. Johnny Davis was also a college standout who dominated the ball, put up good stats, and looked like a franchise guy—until he got to the NBA. Now? He’s a role player at best with 10 PPG on rough shooting splits and a ceiling that barely scrapes the rim.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Comparing Bailey to Davis suggests the fear isn’t about talent—it’s about translation. Can he evolve when he’s not the #1 option? Can he play within a system? Can he shoot well enough to space the floor?

Because if he can’t, this could be another top-5 pick remembered more for “what if” than “what a player.”

Look, canceling one dinner in Philly doesn’t mean Ace Bailey is doomed to become the next Michael Olowokandi. But it’s certainly raised eyebrows across the NBA community. Some believe it’s a power move—Bailey betting on himself to land in the perfect spot. Others see red flags flying higher than a prime Vince Carter dunk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Sixers, meanwhile, may still roll the dice. After all, they’ve been watching Bailey all year, just a train ride away at Rutgers. They also met him at the combine and could trust their scouting more than a single dinner.

Still, with teams like the Wizards, Pelicans, and Nets reportedly looking to trade up, don’t be surprised if Bailey ends up somewhere with a clearer runway for superstardom. Hopefully, it’s not somewhere he ghosted first because NBA front offices have long memories and even longer petty streaks.