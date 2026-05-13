NBA Community Devastated Over Jason Collins’ Passing Hours After Brandon Clarke Tragedy; Spurs Honor Both Stars Ahead of Game 4

The basketball community was grieving, honoring, and celebrating the life of 29-year-old Grizzlies star Brandon Clarke as another unfortunate event unfolded. 13-year NBA veteran and NBA Cares Ambassador, Jason Collins, passed away after a battle with one of the most aggressive brain tumors. Since the conversation was more important than the basketball playoffs, the San Antonio Spurs made sure to honor the two stars with a fitting tribute.

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While the details regarding the passing away of Clarke remain speculative, Collins’ battle with glioblastoma was like an open book. It was last year in September when we found out about Collins undergoing treatment for brain cancer. But it was in December, when the former Nets star confirmed it was Stage 4 glioblastoma, “one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer.” His ideology was to talk about his journey, which was inspired by his grandmother’s stage 4 stomach cancer.

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His grandmother forbade anyone in the family to use the word “cancer” but fought it until the end. Even Jason Collins would fight like her but was also open to talking about it. He described it as “To me it’s like, ‘Shut up and go play against Shaq.’ You want the challenge? This is the challenge. And there is no bigger challenge in basketball than going up against prime Shaquille O’Neal, and I’ve done that.” Reports revealed that he sought experimental treatment overseas, but the cancer returned, and he died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.

Since the news, social media has been full of support for the 49-year-old. It was similar to the time when he revealed he was gay on April 29, 2013, in an essay for Sports Illustrated. His famous words from then were, “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m Black. And I’m gay.” This broke barriers as he became the first openly gay active male athlete in any of the four major professional men’s sports leagues. Even Kobe Bryant and President Obama were quick to tweet and celebrate his decision. His and Brandon Clarke’s lives were once again celebrated as the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio had a special tribute.

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“The NBA family mourns the passing of two of its own,” the narrator began. “Brandon Clarke, a beloved member of the Memphis Grizzlies since 2019, whose leadership and passion earned him respect throughout the Memphis community and around the league, passed away at the age of 29. And 13-year NBA player and NBA Cares ambassador Jason Collins died after a long battle with brain cancer. He broke barriers that will positively impact the sports world for generations to come, and he’ll always be remembered for his bravery and kindness. We ask that you join us in a moment of silence in honor of Brandon Clark and Jason Collins.”

Fans express sadness over Jason Collins’ and Clarke’s passing

Brandon Clarke was just 29 and an active player on the Grizzlies roster. He spent all seven seasons of his NBA career in Memphis. While an official cause is not announced, an investigation is underway. As fans were still processing this loss, the news of Jason Collins hit another emotion. That’s why a netizen commented, “Never thought losing two legend in a day, saddest day in NBA 💔 rip fly high 🕊️.” As another agreed and commented, “Mannn rough news in the NBA 🥺🕊️🙏🏽”.

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Fans also praised the Spurs franchise for acknowledging this, as it was far bigger than basketball or any playoff game. “Respectful move by Spurs. Some moments are bigger than the game, this is one of them.” NBA commissioner Adam Silver previously issued an emotional statement after the death of Brandon Clarke, and he did the same to honor Collins.

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“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations.” A fan also agreed with this and stated, “A pioneer who changed the league forever Jason Collins 💔.”

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The stage 4 glioblastoma did not wear him down as he would attend games of his alma matter Standford and even spent his birthday relaxing on a vacation with his husband. Since the journey was documented on Instagram, a netizen wrote, “Devastating news. Jason Collins was a pioneer and a fighter. Rest in peace 🕊️.” It truly was a lot for the NBA community tonight as we lost two stars who had touched lives beyond basketball.