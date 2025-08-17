NBA Community Issues Complaint Against Adam Silver After NBC’s Key Announcement

With the NBA season just around the corner, fans are gearing up to witness several changes. However, arguably the most notable one will be the return of the league to NBC after over a two-decade-long hiatus from the network. The excitement has been particularly high with NBC also announcing their star-studded analyst lineup featuring none other than Michael Jordan. However, the latest move may leave fans speechless.

The broadcasting company, along with Adam Silver and Co., announced that the “NBC is rolling out ‘Coast 2 Coast Tuesday’, which pushes back the second leg of NBA double headers to 11 PM ET.” This means that fans on the other side of the country will have to adjust to a new late-night schedule next season, and it’s safe to say that will not sit right with the majority of them.

Several fans pointed out that after including commercials, the game would tip off at around 11:30 PM ET, which is far from ideal, especially on weekdays. The first matchup that will likely be affected by this change will be the Golden State Warriors’ week two clash against the LA Clippers on October 28th. However, that’s just one of the 19 games that will be played at the new 11 PM ET slot next season, leaving the fans furious.

Fans from the East Coast did not hold back after they heard about this new change. “I won’t lie, I ain’t staying up til 11 to watch no games unless I really want to for one, or if it’s a Friday,” One user wrote about the matter.

East Coast fans are not happy with Adam Silver’s latest decision

With the new season just around the corner, fans were hyped to see their favorite teams in action, only for Adam Silver and NBC to ruin plans already. As expected, this has not settled in well with the NBA community, as they took to social media to share their opinions on the matter. “They always find a way to make things worse,” a fan commented. He suggested that the league has failed to make the right decisions in recent times.

This isn’t the first time a decision has backfired for Adam Silver and Co. Do you remember the removal of NBA Finals branding from the court during last season’s finals? Meanwhile, another fan shared the sentiment, stating, “These idiots do the opposite of what we ask every single time.” He accused the league of doing the opposite of what the fans want.

This wasn’t it. More reactions poured in, and none of them supported Adam Silver’s latest decision, as a follower accused the league of catering to the needs of one broadcasting company instead of the viewers. “What’s funny about this is that the entire league calendar is changed bc of one network’s broadcasting desires lol Like what?”

The fan suggested that the league changed the timings of tip-off just to please NBC. While there’s no proof for what the fan stated, that did not stop another to give an even bolder opinion.

One of the fans seemed to have had enough of the NBA commissioner as he straight-up asked Adam Silver to leave the post. “Adam Silver needs to resign. Just my opinion.” You can clearly see that the fans are furious with the tip-off getting delayed, especially people who have work in the morning or fans with families.

So, it would only be right for Adam Silver and NBC to address this issue and listen to the fans. After all, without them, there’s no NBA.