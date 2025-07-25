NBA Community Unites Against CJ McCollum as Stephen Curry Makes Demand Clear to Adam Silver After $16B Sale

When it comes to NBA franchises dealing with sales and trades, some factors remain behind the scenes. They let you see only what they want to show. However, with the modified CBA regulations, there have been significant changes to the league’s financial and roster-building rules. Think twice before signing a player. Consider adding an extension if you’d like to do so. And this is where Stephen Curry might have a word or two to say.

Welcome to the NBA’s financial funhouse, where crossing the second apron costs you the taxpayer mid-level, sign-and-trades, cash, and even first-round picks if you overstay. The league crafted a money maze to choke dynasties before they even dare to blossom. Meanwhile, teams now get three two-way contracts, BRI’s juicier with licensing revenue, and the luxury tax rides the cap like a rollercoaster.

Speaking with Speedy Morman of the Complex, the Golden State Warriors pointed out a few things that Adam Silver could consider thinking over. “These days, you hear about these NBA contracts that guys are signing. Shai just signed one — crazy — 70-something mill a year. AE got one, like these supermax deals,” Steph noted. “Considering what value you guys are bringing to not only the league but the organizations, do you think you guys are underpaid?”

He added: “I think because of the way the CBA is structured right now, we can’t participate in equity. And that’s a big deal because it is a partnership with ownership. It’s a partnership with the league. And we’re on the short end of that revenue. Those numbers sound crazy, but what the league is doing — from whatever area you want to compare it to — now is probably 10x that.”

The league just witnessed two major sales in recent times. First, Wyc Grousbeck sold the Boston Celtics to William Chisholm for $6.1 billion. Second, the Buss Family sold the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter for $10 billion. And yes, Stephen Curry is cooking up more than threes—he’s stirring the pot on player pay. Sure, hoopers cash massive checks, but Steph wants more than a salary. He wants a seat at the equity table. Why? Because while team values skyrocket, players watch from the sidelines. And that, according to Curry, is why he believes they’re still underpaid.

Basketball delivers gold-plated entertainment, and owners keep collecting the rising value while players stay locked out of the real financial feast. Curry dreams of a future where athletes ride the wave of team equity and league growth. He calls it deserved. He calls it overdue. And honestly, it sounds like a revolution in sneakers. Give the players the power. Let them reap the rewards of the empire they built. Meanwhile, the ex-president of NBPA, CJ McCollum, is collecting heat from the fans for his latest opinion on drafts and the CBA.

As Stephen Curry shares his thoughts, CJ McCollum collects fans’ wrath

Speaking on the Old Man and the Three podcast, CJ McCollum, as the ex-NBPA president, dropped a truth bomb: why punish teams for drafting like geniuses? If you pick right, you should get to keep your talent, not lose it to cap chaos. OKC and teams like them juggle between spending their wallets and chasing wins. CJ wants logic. The league needs tweaks. However, fans don’t seem to understand how the ex-NBPA president was suddenly playing coy. Wasn’t he the one to agree to the new CBA regulations? Thus, one of the fans commented: “OKC tanked on purpose to be able to draft well and wasn’t investigated by the league.”

Another fan wrote, “You’re the one that ruined the league.” CJ watched the league evolve since 2013—he saw free agency explosions, bubble drama, new CBAs, and shiny TV deals. He claims the game’s thriving but admits the CBA has cracks. Now, fans are fuming. Why? Because, as NBPA president, he helped build the very system he’s now side-eyeing. That irony stings.

At the same time, McCollum says the league’s cash is flowing, mid-level guys are thriving, and stats back it all up. But fans smell smoke. Why? He greenlit a CBA as NBPA president that dropped $17.5 million second apron anvils on team building. Now he’s questioning rules he once stamped. Therefore, a fan wrote: “So…why did you structure this in a way that punishes teams for drafting well?”

via Imago Jan 3, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts to scoring his 50th point against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Fans are fired up as the ex-president praises league parity. Under his NBPA leadership, second-apron rules sidelined mid-tier earners. Gary Trent Jr. dropped from a $51.8 million deal to a one-year minimum. In 2024, only 10 teams used the MLE, while $2.4 billion of $3.8 billion went to just 19 stars. The rich got richer. The rest got boxed out. Thus, someone commented: “Says the pathetic POS that punished the Warriors through CBA, for the exact same thing. All because his b—- a– got destroyed by the dynasty.”

Lastly, someone said, “You also shouldn’t be punished for benefiting through free agency either, what kind of dumba– argument is this?” Well, McCollum says the CBA was a group decision, crafted for player progress. He praises growth and dialogue. But fans are fired up. Under his watch, the second apron shrank the MLE—only 10 teams used it in 2024. Free agency turned into a gamble, forcing middle-class players into extensions, trades, or minimum deals.

The NBA’s money train is moving, but only a select few are riding first class. While Stephen Curry demands equity from the empire he helped build, McCollum’s catching stray bullets for authoring a rulebook that fans now loathe. Stars shine brighter, middle class crumbles, and the CBA smoke won’t clear anytime soon. Grab popcorn.