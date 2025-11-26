LeBron James Urges Jaxson Hayes, DeAndre Ayton To Protect Lakers Locker Room After Luka Doncic Scuffle

In the timeless playbook of NBA grit, there’s an unspoken rule etched from the league’s blue-collar beginnings: the giants guard the ground so the quicksilver guards can soar. It’s a brotherhood forged in the paint, and on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers embodied it to perfection during their dominant 135-118 NBA Cup rout of the crosstown Clippers.

That seems to be a culture the Lakers want to promote. When Luka Doncic got into it with Kris Dunn during tonight’s NBA Cup clash against the Clippers, Jaxson Hayes stepped in. The Lakers center pushed Dunn and earned a technical foul for escalating the situation.

However, no one was frowning seeing Hayes trying to protect his teammates. Especially not LeBron James, who felt it was natural for Hayes and fellow center Deandre Ayton to defend the guards on the team. “I know Luka appreciates it, and Jaxson is, you know, one of our big guys and, you know, looks out for all, you know, all the smaller guys, you know. So, um, it was great that it happened,” said the Akron Hammer. And Doncic was all praise for his teammate.

Right after securing a fifth straight win, the Slovenian said he would cover Hayes’ fine for receiving a technical foul for his reaction.

This wasn’t random beef; it’s personal. Doncic and Dunn have clashed before—technical-fueled stares in 2023, a trip that sidelined Luka last March.

The 26-year-old, fresh off a 43-point, 13-assist, 9-rebound masterpiece that tied him with Kobe and Shaq for 40-point double-doubles before 27, shrugged off the drama: “That’s the game.”

Furthermore, he also felt the moment was just another indication of how close the Lakers are as a group. But it didn’t establish that fact, as LeBron James revealed the dynamics present on the team.

“We didn’t need that moment for Jackson or for Luka to know that Jackson got his back. I mean we are a very close-knit group… I thought it was, you know, super duper dope, though, you know, and to have our guys stick up for one of our guys, but we are a really close-knit group,” James added.

Ayton, when healthy, embodies it too—his rim protection and paint dominance (leading LA with 0.9 blocks per game) make life easier for everyone, as he credits LeBron’s “voice out there” for unlocking his best.

The chemistry for the Lakers has started to shine brighter since James’ return. They haven’t lost any of the three games from the time the Akron Hammer joined the roster. Over that stretch, the Lakers are recording the second-highest offensive rating in the league and have a net differential of +10.

Moments like Hayes stepping up to defend Luka Doncic solidify the stunning culture set by JJ Redick.

Luka Doncic is all for stepping into the fire

Jaxson Hayes won as a teammate tonight. He not only stepped up in Ayton’s absence, but also sent a statement by intervening. However, there was a smile the entire time Luka Doncic confronted the Clippers’ Kris Dunn. That was because the five-time All-NBA selection views heated moments as an integral part of the game.

And no matter if it was Dunn or a towering center in front of him, Doncic wasn’t looking to back down.

“I ain’t afraid of nobody. I’m just going to stand there and let it go. Sometimes it’s going to get physical. There’s a lot of trash talking. I live for that stuff. I love it,” he said about the incident. Add to that the grudge Doncic holds against the Clippers, and this game was set for him to unleash his inner demon.

The first quarter’s 24-point output set the tone for a dominant Lakers victory. Luka Doncic delivered an outstanding performance with 43 points, 13 assists, and 9 rebounds. The night unfolded exactly as JJ Redick had hoped. After expressing concerns about the team’s inconsistent shooting, he watched his squad drain nearly 45% of their three-point attempts.

The Lakers now boast a 13-4 record, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference. The team’s growing chemistry continues to propel the Purple and Gold to new heights. With Doncic posting video game-like statistics, they’ve emerged as legitimate championship contenders.