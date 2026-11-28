There were 11 NBA Cup games on Friday, and six were decided by five points or less. More than half of the final night of group play went down to the wire. That included the New York Knicks’ elimination loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat. Philadelphia and Boston also had a chance to secure the top spot in their respective groups. However, only the 76ers got the job done, thanks to a strong performance from LeBron James. Jayson Tatum had the ball in his hands during the closing seconds but lost control. Plus, plenty more action across the league.

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LeBron James led the Philadelphia 76ers to a convincing 111-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The win secured Philadelphia’s place in the NBA Cup knockout stage.

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The 41-year-old finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He shot 8-of-13 from the field and made three of his six attempts from beyond the arc. His early scoring helped Philadelphia take control of the game. Anfernee Simons also played a key role with his 19 points and five three-pointers. His shooting exposed Indiana’s struggles from long range.

Both teams attempted 37 three-pointers. However, the difference in conversion was massive. Philadelphia made 15, while Indiana managed only five. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle admitted his team had struggled against the 76ers. He also praised LeBron James’ early shot-making.

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Joel Embiid recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. He shot 5-of-14 from the field. Tyrese Maxey added 14 points and six assists. He made all eight of his free throws despite shooting just 3-of-13 from the field.

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Philadelphia finished East Group B with a 3-1 record. The victory also improved its overall season record to 16-4. Indiana dropped to 6-13 and ended its group campaign at 1-3. The loss frustrated Indiana’s home crowd. Fans booed the team off the court after the 24-point defeat.

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Jayson Tatum bricks NBA Cup Group winning opportunity

The Boston Celtics let a valuable opportunity slip away against the Atlanta Hawks. A late mistake by Jayson Tatum proved costly in their 87-86 defeat on Friday night. Boston could have clinched East Group C with a victory. Instead, Atlanta secured the group after winning the head-to-head matchup.

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The decisive moment came late in the fourth quarter, as the Hawks had a two-point lead. Tatum intercepted an inbound pass and had a chance to push Boston forward. However, he turned the ball over with seven seconds remaining while moving up the court. The turnover ended the Celtics’ final opportunity to take control of the game.

Tatum finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. However, he failed to score in the fourth quarter. Even against the Warriors, JT scored four points in the second half after exploding for 23 in the first. That night Golden State emerged victorious 88-87, and tonight it was the Hawks who secured the dub.

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Boston also struggled with ball security, committing 23 turnovers. Not just Tatum; even Payton Pritchard’s recent form has been a concern. He has scored just 10, 14, five, and nine points in his last four games. According to NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics ranked 30th in offensive rating over their last six games.

Boston still secured an East wild-card spot, but Atlanta walked away with the group title.

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Another injury for Warriors amid Stephen Curry return update

The Golden State Warriors suffered another setback on Friday. They lost 116-94 to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center and missed out on the NBA Cup knockout round. The Dub Nation finished West Group C with a 2-2 record, but Gui Santos’ injury added to the team’s concerns. The 24-year-old forward left the game in the second quarter with left knee soreness. He finished with five points, two rebounds and one steal in 8:19 minutes.

The Warriors later confirmed he would not return. Previously, Santos had scored 22 points against Sacramento just two nights earlier. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry remains sidelined with a torn oblique. ESPN’s Anthony Slater shared the latest update.

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“The Warriors are ruling Steph Curry out of the next three games as he rehabs his torn oblique, per source. He’s doing individual court work, making progress and will be re-evaluated again next Wednesday after the Jazz game.”

Myles Turner causes a scuffle after throwing the ball

Tensions boiled over between Ausar Thompson and Myles Turner during the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks’ matchup. The incident happened with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday’s NBA Cup matchup.

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The Pistons star scored a tough basket in the paint after physical contact with Turner. As he moved away, Thompson shoved the Bucks star’s arm off him. Turner responded by throwing the basketball at Thompson, sparking a brief confrontation. The commentators captured the moment.

“Thompson sizing up Myles Turner went to the left hand rattles it home. And AT with the little shove. Myles Turner throws the basketball at him, and a little activity out on the floor. This is assistant coaches right there to try to calm down the situation. Turner’s still talking.”

Officials stepped in, with assistant coaches helping separate the players. Both received technical fouls but remained in the game. Detroit eventually secured a 113-98 victory. The Pistons improved to 12-6 overall and finished East Group A with a 3-1 record. They claimed the group title through point differential and advanced to the NBA Cup knockout stage.

Ausar Thompson finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Turner recorded seven points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Milwaukee, which finished group play 0-4.

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Heat beat Knicks but still crashed out of the NBA Cup

The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks 108-105 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. However, the victory was not enough to keep their NBA Cup campaign alive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Miami with 22 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. He also added three assists while shooting 10-of-19 from the field. It was his first 20-point, 20-rebound game with Miami. Bam Adebayo contributed 25 points.

Miami finished East Group B with a 3-1 record. The Heat needed Philadelphia to lose to Indiana to secure the group title. However, the 76ers won 111-87 and also finished 3-1. Philadelphia advanced through the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating Miami 111-104 earlier in group play. The Celtics also claimed the East wild-card spot with a superior point differential.

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Head coach Erik Spoelstra was surprised when he learned about the elimination.

“What? I thought we were still alive! Yeah, there’s disappointment,” Spoelstra said.

The Knicks also missed the knockout stage. They finished Group B at 1-3, and their six-game winning streak also came to an end.