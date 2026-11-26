Wednesday’s NBA Cup match-ups delivered a milestone, a heated exchange, and a late-game twist in the West Group C race. Kevin Durant came out, stealing the spotlight, becoming the 5th player to reach 33,000 points. And at the same time, he made sure that his opponents knew about it!

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Brooks Ejected After Bizarre Mid-Play Standoff With Durant

The Suns vs. Rockets game had a bizarre ending. With the clock running out, only 8 players engaged in basketball action. Rest two?

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Dillon Brooks’ night in Houston ended with a confrontation that briefly left a live possession looking like a four-on-four game. The Suns forward and Kevin Durant stood chest-to-chest near half-court, exchanging words while the other players continued down the floor.

Officials waited until Fred VanVleet made a shot with 23.8 seconds remaining before stopping play. The tension had been building throughout the game. Durant traded words with his former team. He kept it brewing. After reaching 33,000 career points, he had words with multiple Suns players.

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Brooks had already received a technical foul at the 4:32 mark of the fourth quarter, setting up the ejection that followed.

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The officials assessed double technicals after the standoff. Because it was Brooks’ second technical of the night, he was automatically ejected. He finished with 12 points as Phoenix fell 116–104. Houston’s win also eliminated Phoenix from Cup contention, adding an extra sting for the Suns.

Fan Pulse CAN BROOK LOPEZ BE THE ANSWER TO THE LAKERS' WEMBANYAMA PROBLEM? Absolutely. His size and rim protection are exactly what LA needs. Yes, but only if the Lakers don't give up too much. Forget Lopez. The Lakers need a younger big man. XOJDNU3 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Durant became the fifth player in NBA history to reach 33,000 points, joining LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, and Kobe Bryant.

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Wemby Called ‘Soft’ in Spurs Loss

Victor Wembanyama has been called many things, such as “Alien,” “Area 51,” and more. But not ‘soft’, especially with the hot streak he’s currently on.

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Last night, he produced 44 points and 16 rebounds, but Portland still came away with a 116–111 win over San Antonio. The game also featured a heated reaction from Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, who fouled out while defending the Spurs star.

After picking up his fifth foul, cameras captured Clingan calling Wembanyama “soft.” When Wembanyama later drew his sixth foul on a drive, Clingan accused him of flopping from the sideline. And he doubled down.

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“Soft as f-ck! He’s f-cking flopping!”

The exchange captured the frustration of trying to defend a player who can score over defenders, attack off the dribble, and draw contact. Guess what? The ref had enough of his words and slapped a technical foul. However, the Blazers had the last laugh.

Portland’s Deni Avdija scored 33 points and hit a crucial three-pointer late, helping the Blazers take a tight game after it was tied at 109. The Spurs’ loss also left West Group C wide open heading into Friday’s final games.

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Jaylen Brown was left injured

During the first half of Philadelphia’s NBA Cup game on Wednesday, with just a few seconds left, the 76ers player signaled to the bench and asked to come out. He left the floor with a slight limp, and as he made his way into the tunnel, broadcast cameras caught Brown grabbing at his left hamstring.

And just before the second half began, fans got to know that Brown would not return. It was a left hamstring injury. So, Dean Wade replaced him for the second half.

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What’s the update on him? Well, coach Nick Nurse said after the game:

“He’ll get some imaging (done), and then we’ll get the update tomorrow.”

Warriors Put Lakers in Trouble

The Golden State Warriors kept their NBA Cup hopes alive, decimating the Sacramento Kings 129–110. De’Anthony Melton scored 24 points and made eight three-pointers, while Gui Santos added 22 off the bench.

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The Warriors made 20 three-pointers and improved to 2–1 in West Group C.

That win pushed the Lakers down the group standings. San Antonio, Portland, Golden State, and Los Angeles are all 2–1, but the Lakers’ minus-nine-point differential leaves them fourth.

They face the Spurs on Friday, while the Warriors meet the Trail Blazers. The Lakers need a win and a favorable point-differential result to claim the group; the wild-card race is also in play. One second-place team with better differentials makes it to the knockout stages from both conferences.

The Lakers’ situation is especially tight given their opponent. A win would improve their record, but it would not automatically settle the group. The Warriors’ victory over Sacramento means the Dubs remain in the race, and the final results could come down to point differential rather than head-to-head record alone.

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LeBron Calls Spoelstra the Best Coach He Had in Miami

Last night, LeBron James had his best game as a Sixer, recording a triple-double. James had 25 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia beat Miami 111–104, earning his first triple-double as a 76er. After the game, James praised Erik Spoelstra, his coach during Miami’s championship seasons.

“Spo is a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” James said. “He’s one of the best coaches in our league. Obviously, the best coach I’ve had in my 4 years that I was with him.

“I didn’t want to be a guy that just went out there and ran and jumped. That’s a great quality, and I found out I was gifted with that. But I’ve always had the IQ of a smart basketball player from the moment I picked up the game.”

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James spent four seasons with Spoelstra in Miami, winning two championships and reaching the Finals in all four years. His comments offered a reminder of how much the partnership shaped his game, particularly as he grew into a more deliberate playmaker and floor general.

McDaniels Delivers a Statement Night Against OKC

“We have Jaden McDaniels.” The Wolves forward continues to prove his mettle, filling in for his injured superstar teammate.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota to a 113–106 win over Oklahoma City with 32 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 11-for-15 from the field. He also hit a shot at the third-quarter buzzer, helping the Timberwolves take control after trailing by double digits.

Minnesota improved to 3–0 in Cup play, while the Thunder fell to 2–2.

McDaniels’ performance adds to a strong start to the season. He is averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through 19 games, all career highs, while shooting 56.6% from the field.

With Anthony Edwards sidelined by knee surgery, McDaniels has taken on a larger offensive role. And Wednesday’s win showed he can deliver against elite competition. The result also gave Minnesota a valuable Cup win against a team that has set the pace in the Western Conference.

McDaniels’ scoring helped cover for Edwards’ absence, while the Timberwolves’ defense held Oklahoma City below its usual offensive output. Minnesota now enters the final group-play games with a chance to secure a knockout-round spot.