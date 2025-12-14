NBA World Turns On Victor Wembanyama After Subtle Dig at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC

The San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder delivered one of the season’s most thrilling NBA Cup games, with a finals spot on the line. Both teams went all out, but it was Victor Wembanyama who was looked upto in his return after missing 12 games. Despite the excitement, it took little time for much of the NBA world to turn critical of the young star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 21-year-old looked terrific in Las Vegas last night, as he scored 22 points, along with 9 rebounds and 2 assists in just 21 minutes of action on the court. Although he did his job with utmost perfection on the court, off of it, Wembanyama did not hold back at all. The French sensation took several seemingly subtle digs at his opponents, especially Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Oh, I mean, you can’t imagine. It’s just incredible because I’ve seen these guys for the last 12 games. Just get better, do some beautiful things, and I just wanted to be a part of it, and I’m glad that we can still do it when I’m here,” Wembanyama said after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have no doubt, of course, but I’m just glad to be a part of something that’s growing to be so beautiful and so pure and ethical basketball.”

The point of “pure” and “ethical basketball” playing teams led to speculation that it was a shot at the defending champions. In fact, not even at every OKC Thunder player, but their point guard, who is usually accused of foul baiting. Although Victor Wembanyama didn’t particularly take his name, that allegedly seemed to be the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

More so, because he was too involved in this NBA Cup semi-final game, talking back and forth with the Thunder players. However, even though the Spurs star center refrained from taking names, the NBA world was quick to react, and it’s safe to say that several of them did not like the way he seemingly spoke about the league’s MVP.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama’s subtle jab at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

“Sounds like he’s trying to convince himself because OKC have a ring and he doesn’t….” This is what one fan wrote after hearing what the San Antonio Spurs big man had to say after his team’s emphatic 111-109 win over the OKC Thunder. He pointed out that this subtle dig might come as a result of the fact that SGA and OKC have won a ring that has eluded the Frenchman so far in his career.

Meanwhile, others questioned Wembanyama’s credibility after he himself allegedly overreacted to a push from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“This is the same guy, when Shai barely touched him, he threw himself on the floor to draw a foul 😂😂,” one of them questioned the towering center. The incident the fan pointed out occurred late in the game when SGA and Wemby contested for a rebound off a missed free throw.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the play, Shai slightly touched Wembanyama on his face, after which he fell to the ground, drawing a hard foul. Well, while that did seem to be a rightly called foul, it seems like the fans are not going to let that slide, as another person shared this opinion.

“Bro flopped when SGA touched him, but ok,” the comment read on X.

Imago Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) puts the shot up as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) defends during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, these were not all the reactions from fans, as several more poured in from all over the world. “bulletin board material for 24-2 team. Pray for the league,” someone commented. Do you also think this statement from Wembanyama might prove costly for the rest of the league, as the reigning champions might use it as fuel for their upcoming games?

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, one fan thought that the Spurs star’s words did not add, especially after he lauded SGA just a few days back. “Weird to also say SGA is the best nba player a few days ago,” they wrote. Well, indeed, the Spurs’ big man did suggest that the Thunder point guard was the one whom he and his team would focus on, given that he’s the league’s MVP.

However, it seems like Victor Wembanyama might’ve forgotten about it after the game, or maybe not. Still, either way, the San Antonio star has for sure initiated a rivalry that might just become one of the biggest fixtures of the upcoming seasons. So, it will be interesting to see how these two teams react when they meet next. In the meantime, the Spurs will try to bring home the NBA Cup on Tuesday.