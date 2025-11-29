NBA Cup 2025 Knockout Bracket: Lakers, 7 Teams Clinch Spots, Results, Key Match-Ups and More

The NBA Cup group play wrapped in dramatic fashion. 12 teams were in contention for the final spots. Eight teams clinched them. The East was full of surprises and the West came down to the wire. Now the standings and the results have decided the schedule of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025. All games from the NBA Cup will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Round Match ID Teams Venue Quarterfinals East QF-1 (Dec 9) Heat @Magic Kia Center, Orlando Quarterfinals East QF-2(Dec 9) Raptors @ Knicks Madison Square Garden, NYC Quarterfinals West QF-1 (Dec 10) Suns @ Thunder Paycom Center, OKC Quarterfinals West QF-2 (Dec 10) Spurs @ Lakers Crypto.Com Arena, LA Semifinals East SF (Dec 13) [TBD] T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Semifinals West SF (Dec 13) [TBD] T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Championship Finals (Dec 16) [TBD] T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

ADVERTISEMENT

Updated 2025 NBA Cup Standings

FINAL East NBA Cup standings:

Group A: Raptors

Group B: Magic

Group C: Knicks

East Wild Card: Heat

Group A:

1. Toronto Raptors (4-0) +55 [Group Winners]

2. Atlanta Hawks (2-2) -4

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) +26

4. Indiana Pacers (1-3) 0

5. Washington Wizards (1-3) -77

Group B:

1. Orlando Magic (4-0) +64 [Group Winners]

2. Boston Celtics (2-2) -17

3. Detroit Pistons (2-2) +21

4. Phoenix Suns (1-3) -39

5. Brooklyn Nets (1-3) -29

Group C:

1. New York Knicks (3-1) +35 [Group Winners]

2. Miami Heat (3-1) +49

3. Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) +4

4. Charlotte Hornets (1-3) -39

5. Chicago Bulls (1-3) -49

FINAL West NBA Cup standings:

Group A: Thunder

Group B: Lakers

Group C: Spurs

West Wild Card: Suns

Group A:

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0; +75) [Group Winners] Phoenix Suns (3-1; +31) Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2; +45) Utah Jazz (1-3; -85) Sacramento Kings (0-4; -66)

Group B:

Los Angeles Lakers (4-0; +46) [Group Winners] Memphis Grizzlies (3-1; +14 ) Los Angeles Clippers (2-2; -20) Dallas Mavericks (1-3; -21) New Orleans (0-4; -19)

Group C: