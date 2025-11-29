NBA Cup 2025 Knockout Bracket: Lakers, 7 Teams Clinch Spots, Results, Key Match-Ups and More

The NBA Cup group play wrapped in dramatic fashion. 12 teams were in contention for the final spots. Eight teams clinched them. The East was full of surprises and the West came down to the wire. Now the standings and the results have decided the schedule of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025. All games from the NBA Cup will be broadcast on Prime Video.
|Round
|Match ID
|Teams
|Venue
|Quarterfinals
|East QF-1 (Dec 9)
|Heat @Magic
|Kia Center, Orlando
|Quarterfinals
|East QF-2(Dec 9)
|Raptors @ Knicks
|Madison Square Garden, NYC
|Quarterfinals
|West QF-1 (Dec 10)
|Suns @ Thunder
|Paycom Center, OKC
|Quarterfinals
|West QF-2 (Dec 10)
|Spurs @ Lakers
|Crypto.Com Arena, LA
|Semifinals
|East SF (Dec 13)
|[TBD]
|T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
|Semifinals
|West SF (Dec 13)
|[TBD]
|T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
|Championship
|Finals (Dec 16)
|[TBD]
|T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Updated 2025 NBA Cup Standings
FINAL East NBA Cup standings:
Group A: Raptors
Group B: Magic
Group C: Knicks
East Wild Card: Heat
Group A:
1. Toronto Raptors (4-0) +55 [Group Winners]
2. Atlanta Hawks (2-2) -4
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) +26
4. Indiana Pacers (1-3) 0
5. Washington Wizards (1-3) -77
Group B:
1. Orlando Magic (4-0) +64 [Group Winners]
2. Boston Celtics (2-2) -17
3. Detroit Pistons (2-2) +21
4. Phoenix Suns (1-3) -39
5. Brooklyn Nets (1-3) -29
Group C:
1. New York Knicks (3-1) +35 [Group Winners]
2. Miami Heat (3-1) +49
3. Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) +4
4. Charlotte Hornets (1-3) -39
5. Chicago Bulls (1-3) -49
FINAL West NBA Cup standings:
Group A: Thunder
Group B: Lakers
Group C: Spurs
West Wild Card: Suns
Group A:
- Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0; +75) [Group Winners]
- Phoenix Suns (3-1; +31)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2; +45)
- Utah Jazz (1-3; -85)
- Sacramento Kings (0-4; -66)
Group B:
- Los Angeles Lakers (4-0; +46) [Group Winners]
- Memphis Grizzlies (3-1; +14 )
- Los Angeles Clippers (2-2; -20)
- Dallas Mavericks (1-3; -21)
- New Orleans (0-4; -19)
Group C:
- San Antonio Spurs (3-1; +26) [Group Winners]
- Denver Nuggets (2-2; +23)
- Houston Rockets (2-2; +14)
- Portland Trail Blazers (2-2; -31)
- Golden State Warriors (1-3; -32)
