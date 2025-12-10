NBA Cup 2025 Quarterfinals: Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction, H2H Record, How to Watch & Last Meeting Recap

The NBA Cup Knockout Rounds open with one of the West’s most unpredictable matchups. The LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs can both look like contenders when healthy, and each wants a real shot at OKC in the mid-season race. Lakers rely on star power but struggle on defense, while the Spurs are steadier behind a DPOY candidate. However, it will come down to the health of both teams, yet it’s the matchup to watch.

How & where to watch Lakers vs Spurs 2025 NBA Cup Quarterfinal

After the Thunder vs Suns tips off the NBA Cup quarterfinals, the Lakers host the Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. As with all other NBA Cup games, this one too will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Lakers vs Spurs tips off at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 10. That’s 7 PM in Los Angeles and 9 PM in San Antonio.

What is the head-to-head record between the Lakers and the Spurs?

The Lakers vs Spurs rivalry may have been at its peak in the Shaq & Kobe era, but it never really fizzled out. They’re near evenly matched, with the Lakers having 99 wins to the Spurs’ 94. It’s always been a tug of war, too.

Since 2023, when the Spurs won the draft lottery with Victor Wembanyama, the Lakers have won seven out of their last nine matchups.

What happened in the last meeting between the Lakers and the Spurs?

The Lakers and Spurs have had only one matchup at the start of the 2025-26 season on November 5.

Without LeBron James and Austin Reaves, it was a battle of the European superstars. Luka Doncic had a minor decline from his 40+ point openers by scoring 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals. Victor Wembanyama was at his defensive best, adding eight rebounds and a block to his 19 points.

It looked like the Spurs were going to improve their record in the Wemby era by bringing the game to a 116-114 tie. It was a foul-heavy game on both sides.

Then Lakers’ Marcus Smart committed an inbound violation and made both free throws that got the Lakers ahead with 118-114. Kelly Olynyk’s putback layup with 1.2 seconds left on the clock got them two more points.

Julian Champagnie missed his free throw, and the Spurs lost by a narrow 116-118. But the biggest credit went to Deandre Ayton, who brought the Lakers out of a nine-point deficit in the first half.

Lakers vs Spurs injury report for NBA Cup Quarterfinal

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are probably at their healthiest going into their NBA Cup reclamation campaign. Only Maxi Kleber is on the injury list for now, and he, too, is questionable with back issues.

San Antonio Spurs

We’re once more robbed of a fight between LeBron James and the heir apparent for the face of the league. Victor Wembanyama is ruled out with a calf injury. Jordan McLaughlin is also questionable with hamstring issues.

Lakers vs Spurs expected lineup for NBA Cup Quarterfinal

All of LA’s star power is descending on Crypto.com Arena for the NBA quarterfinals. The stars to watch – LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves – are available. Marcus Smart is also back in the lineup after persistent back issues.

In Wemby’s absence, Stephon Castle is leading the charge for the Spurs. But he, too, just came back from a nine-game absence.

Lakers vs Spurs 2025 NBA Cup Quarterfinal prediction — Who will win?

Without Wemby, the odds of the Spurs winning are slim. The Lakers have been on a roller-coaster since losing their winning streak against Phoenix, but they’ve overcome serious challenges to get to a 17-6 record.

Luka Doncic has yet to have a bad stat this season despite his glaring turnover issue. Austin Reaves is on a breakout streak. Deandre Ayton is effective when he’s healthy. But most of all, LeBron James just had his best game since returning from a sciatica-related hiatus and ending his double-digit scoring.

Yet if there’s an upset on the cards, the Spurs will be the ones to do it. Stephon Castle has major reinforcement in Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie while Wemby is out. Even if they aren’t favored to win, they will give the Lakers a foul-heavy, tough matchup.