NBA Cup 2025 Quarterfinals: Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic Prediction, H2H Record, How to Watch & Last Meeting Recap

Today, the NBA Cup goes to the next level: the Knockout stage is here! The quarterfinals begin with a fun matchup of key rivals in Florida, the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat. As we prepare for the high-stakes game, here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

How & Where to Watch Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic 2025 NBA Cup Quarterfinal Date, Time & Venue

The matchup will take place on the Magic’s home court, the Kia Center, on December 9th, at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video worldwide, along with local broadcasts on Fan Duel Sports Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is the Head-to-Head Record Between the Heat and the Magic?

Historically, the Heat hold the edge in regular-season matchups against the Magic, but the rivalry is extremely competitive. In 144 regular-season games between the two teams, with 81 in favor of Miami compared to 63 for Orlando, meaning Miami has won 56.2% of the games between the division rivals.

In the last five games between the teams, the Magic are ahead, 3-2. Last season, the season series was split, with all the matchups being decided by single digits.

ADVERTISEMENT

They faced each other twice in a five-day span in December 2024. On the 21st, the Magic won 121-114, all without Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero, as Cole Anthony went off for 35 points off the bench. On the 26th, a defensive dogfight went to the Heat 89-88, with Miami closing out against a team without Banchero and Wagner despite poor shooting nights.

Then, in the final matchup between the two teams in January, a double-overtime thriller went the Heat‘s way, 125-119, with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro combining for 56 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This season, Orlando has won both games. On October 22nd, the Magic took the game 125-121, with Orlando’s big three of Wagner, Banchero, and Desmond Bane combining for 71, beating the Heat’s balanced attack.

What Happened in the Last Meeting Between the Heat and the Magic?

The last matchup between the Heat and the Magic was a 106-105 win for the Magic in Paolo Banchero’s return from a 10-game absence from a strained groin. With him playing his way back into form, Franz Wagner carried the team with 32 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Heat brought it to within one point with less than a minute to go, but Adebayo had to heave a heavily contested shot on the final possession that didn’t connect. Norman Powell led the team with 28 in Tyler Herro’s absence from a toe injury.

Heat vs Magic Injury Report for NBA Cup Quarterfinal

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Heat

The Heat have put four players on the injury report ahead of their game against the Magic.

Tyler Herro: Probable (Toe)

Davion Mitchell: Probable (Groin)

Pelle Larsson: Probable (Hip)

Dru Smith: Questionable (Hip)

Terry Rozier: Out (Not with team)

Herro, Mitchell, and Larsson all sat out of the team’s previous matchup against the Sacramento Kings on December 6th and will likely be returning for the NBA Cup game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orlando Magic

The Magic currently have two players on injury watch ahead of their game.

Franz Wagner: Out (Ankle)

Moritz Wagner: Out (Knee)

ADVERTISEMENT

Franz was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain yesterday, avoiding major structural damage. He’s set to return in two to four weeks, and will miss all of the NBA Cup.

Imago Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat vs Magic Expected Lineup for NBA Cup Quarterfinal

Miami Heat

Point Guard: Davion Mitchell

Shooting Guard: Tyler Herro

Small Forward: Norman Powell

Power Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Center: Bam Adebayo

Orlando Magic

Point Guard: Jalen Suggs

Shooting Guard: Desmond Bane

Small Forward: Tristan da Silva

Power Forward: Paolo Banchero

Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

Heat vs Magic 2025 NBA Cup Quarterfinal Prediction — Who Will Win?

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra’s revamped offensive system has been exciting, and though the team lost their last matchup against their upcoming opponents, multiple factors stand in the Heat’s favor. Unlike their previous matchup, the Heat will likely be at full strength, since Herro will most likely play.

To add to this, the two teams’ games this season have been extremely close, and with Wagner missing time while Banchero is still ramping up from his injury. The historical record is on their side, too.

The Magic do have some upset potential. Despite missing Wagner, the team still has Bane if Banchero isn’t at full strength, and he could help carry the offense if Anthony Black can catch a spark off the bench. They also have momentum on their side, winning eight of their last 11.

Ultimately, the Heat’s more organized offense and depth should prevail.

Final Prediction: Miami Heat