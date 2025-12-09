NBA Cup 2025 Quarterfinals: Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks Prediction, H2H Record, How to Watch & Last Meeting Recap

The New York Knicks are heading to Canada to take on an old nemesis. But the stakes are higher than before. The Toronto Raptors are undefeated in NBA Cup play, but they haven’t beaten the Knicks in a while. Meanwhile, Madison Square Garden could use the shiny look of a new banner. This undoubtedly is the most anticipated matchup in the East group.
How & where to watch Knicks vs Raptors 2025 NBA Cup quarterfinal date, time & venue
The Raptors vs Knicks game is on Tuesday, December 9, at 8:30 PM ET.
The Knicks are heading to the Scotiabank Arena for the NBA Cup quarter-finals. The game will air on TSN Sports.
All NBA Cup games, including this one, will stream live on Amazon Prime Video.
Fans can also catch the game live on the NBA App, FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.
You can also listen to the game’s play-by-play on SiriusXM via channels 167 (Raptors broadcast) and 86 (Knicks broadcast).
What is the head-to-head record between the Knicks and the Raptors?
The Raptors hold an advantage over the Knicks in their all-time head-to-head record. 61-54. The Knicks have owned the Raptors for nine straight games since January 2023. In the regular season, fans would comfortably claim the Knicks would have their 10th straight win over them.
But the Raptors have been a tough matchup in the NBA Cup group stages and could be poised to pull an upset. They emerged as the frontrunners for the midseason title after going undefeated (4-0) and becoming the first team in both conferences to qualify for the knockout rounds.
Here’s a look at the last five games between these two teams.
|Date
|Teams
|Score
|Result
|November 30, 2025
|New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
|116-94
|Knicks win
|February 4, 2025
|New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors
|121-115
|Knicks win
|January 8, 2025
|New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
|112-98
|Knicks win
|December 23, 2024
|New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
|139-125
|Knicks win
|December 9, 2024
|New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors
|113-108
|Knicks win
What happened in the last meeting between the Knicks and the Raptors?
Both teams have had only one matchup this season. The Knicks hosted the Raptors in The Garden on November 30. It ended with the Raptors losing 116-94.
Josh Hart scored 20 points that game amid concerns about a nerve injury in his shooting hand. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points. The Knicks improved to 10-1 at home and 13-6 overall with that game.
The Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley had 19 points and a game-high eight assists and the most threes. They had lost their nine-game winning streak just a game before facing the Knicks. This specific loss had put their record at 14-7.
The Knicks now stand at 16-7 after beating the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Raptors are 15-10 after three straight losses going into the NBA Cup quarterfinals.
Knicks vs Raptors injury report for NBA Cup quarterfinal
New York Knicks
Miles McBride (OUT – ankle)
Pacome Dadiet (OUT – ankle)
Landry Shamet (OUT – shoulder)
Karl-Anthony Towns (QUESTIONABLE – calf)
It’s too soon to tell if Anthony-Towns’ status could change.
Toronto Raptors
RJ Barrett (OUT – knee)
Knicks vs Raptors Expected Lineup for NBA Cup Quarterfinal
The relatively healthier Raptors will have the usual powerhouses: Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, Jakobe Walter.
New York Knicks: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson
Knicks vs Raptors 2025 NBA Cup Quarterfinal Prediction – Who Will Win?
Although the Raptors are healthier, the odds still favor the Knicks. Simply because they’ve been winning against the Raptors for two straight years now. The Raptors are also starting to show fatigue after a strong start to the season and after making the knockout rounds early.
But they have different motivations as well. They’d want to end their losing streak and also halt their ongoing skid. Barrett’s absence is a huge blow to the team, but any consistency from Ingram, Barnes, and Quickley could get the job done. Not to forget that they’ll be in front of their home crowd. They should be able to drag it close at the very least. Sandro Mamukelashvili will be a crucial x-factor coming off the bench.
The Knicks, on the other hand, have not won a title in four decades. A mid-season win could cement this squad’s status as real NBA contenders. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby are already having top seasons, averaging 28 points and 21 points, respectively, over the last ten games. Hence, this should be business as usual for them.
EssentiallySports’ Prediction: Knicks win
The winner of this game will face the victor of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game in the semi-finals of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas.
