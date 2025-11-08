brand-logo
Latest
NFLNASCARMLBNBAGolf

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

NBA Cup 2025 Standings Tracker: Lakers, Warriors, Celtics, Bucks & Other Teams’ Updated Results, Points & More

ByCaroline John

Nov 8, 2025 | 8:30 AM CEST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

NBA Cup 2025 Standings Tracker: Lakers, Warriors, Celtics, Bucks & Other Teams’ Updated Results, Points & More

ByCaroline John

Nov 8, 2025 | 8:30 AM CEST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Before the Larry O’Brien Trophy takes the spotlight, there’s another piece of hardware up for grabs, the NBA Cup. From bold, vibrant court designs to intense matchups, this year’s NBA Cup is shaping up to be the league’s most colorful spectacle yet. Teams across the league are fired up to dethrone the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, as the group stage winds down, the excitement is palpable, so let’s look at who stands where.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What are the current NBA Cup standings 2025, and who’s leading each group?

ADVERTISEMENT

East Group A

TeamWLPD
Toronto Raptors20+23
Cleveland Cavaliers11+22
Atlanta Hawks11+8
Indiana Pacers01-20
Washington Wizards00-33

East Group B

TeamWLPD
Detroit Pistons10+18
Orlando Magics10+13
Boston Celtics11-12
Philadelphia 76ers01-1
Brooklyn Nets01+18

East Group C

TeamWLPD
Miami Heat10+18
Milwaukee Bucks10+16
Chicago Bulls11-6
New York Knicks01-10
Charlotte Hornets01+18

West Group A

TeamWLPD
Minnesota Timberwolves10+22
Oklahoma City Thunder10+31
Phoenix Suns10+22
Sacramento Kings01-31
Utah Jazz02-62

West Group B

TeamWLPD
Los Angeles Lakers10+5
LA Clippers10+2
Memphis Grizzlies11+9
New Orleans Pelicans01-2
Dallas Mavericks01-14

West Group C

TeamWLPD
San Antonio Spurs10+11
New Orleans Pelicans10+2
Denver Nuggets11+23
Houston Rockets01-11
Golden State Warriors01-25

Until November 28, each team will play everyone in their group – two games at home and two on the road – on four designated Group Stage games. Following the group stages, each team’s record will determine whether they advance to the knockout rounds.

What are the recent results and the key games that shaped the NBA Cup picture?

So far, fans have little hope for the injury-ridden 76ers, Pacers, Mavericks, and Pelicans winning the NBA Cup. They’re looking at underdogs like the Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks to win this tournament.

The Bucks are still in the running to defend their title. But they have stiff competition from the Toronto Raptors, who are 2-0 in their group. On the other side, it’s split between the two LAs as the Lakers are hoping to become the first team that have won the mid-season tournament twice.

One who could upset all the standings – the Spurs.

Who are the players defining the NBA Cup 2025 so far?

The Spurs are currently close to securing a spot in the knockout rounds with a healthy Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs aren’t favored to win the NBA championship in their current rebuilding phase. So that in-season curse – you know, the one where the NBA Cup champs bomb in postseason – might not hurt them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved