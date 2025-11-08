NBA Cup 2025 Standings Tracker: Lakers, Warriors, Celtics, Bucks & Other Teams’ Updated Results, Points & More

Before the Larry O’Brien Trophy takes the spotlight, there’s another piece of hardware up for grabs, the NBA Cup. From bold, vibrant court designs to intense matchups, this year’s NBA Cup is shaping up to be the league’s most colorful spectacle yet. Teams across the league are fired up to dethrone the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, as the group stage winds down, the excitement is palpable, so let’s look at who stands where.

What are the current NBA Cup standings 2025, and who’s leading each group?

East Group A

Team W L PD Toronto Raptors 2 0 +23 Cleveland Cavaliers 1 1 +22 Atlanta Hawks 1 1 +8 Indiana Pacers 0 1 -20 Washington Wizards 0 0 -33

East Group B

Team W L PD Detroit Pistons 1 0 +18 Orlando Magics 1 0 +13 Boston Celtics 1 1 -12 Philadelphia 76ers 0 1 -1 Brooklyn Nets 0 1 +18

East Group C

Team W L PD Miami Heat 1 0 +18 Milwaukee Bucks 1 0 +16 Chicago Bulls 1 1 -6 New York Knicks 0 1 -10 Charlotte Hornets 0 1 +18

West Group A

Team W L PD Minnesota Timberwolves 1 0 +22 Oklahoma City Thunder 1 0 +31 Phoenix Suns 1 0 +22 Sacramento Kings 0 1 -31 Utah Jazz 0 2 -62

West Group B

Team W L PD Los Angeles Lakers 1 0 +5 LA Clippers 1 0 +2 Memphis Grizzlies 1 1 +9 New Orleans Pelicans 0 1 -2 Dallas Mavericks 0 1 -14

West Group C

Team W L PD San Antonio Spurs 1 0 +11 New Orleans Pelicans 1 0 +2 Denver Nuggets 1 1 +23 Houston Rockets 0 1 -11 Golden State Warriors 0 1 -25

Until November 28, each team will play everyone in their group – two games at home and two on the road – on four designated Group Stage games. Following the group stages, each team’s record will determine whether they advance to the knockout rounds.

What are the recent results and the key games that shaped the NBA Cup picture?

So far, fans have little hope for the injury-ridden 76ers, Pacers, Mavericks, and Pelicans winning the NBA Cup. They’re looking at underdogs like the Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks to win this tournament.

The Bucks are still in the running to defend their title. But they have stiff competition from the Toronto Raptors, who are 2-0 in their group. On the other side, it’s split between the two LAs as the Lakers are hoping to become the first team that have won the mid-season tournament twice.

One who could upset all the standings – the Spurs.

Who are the players defining the NBA Cup 2025 so far?

The Spurs are currently close to securing a spot in the knockout rounds with a healthy Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs aren’t favored to win the NBA championship in their current rebuilding phase. So that in-season curse – you know, the one where the NBA Cup champs bomb in postseason – might not hurt them.