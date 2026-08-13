NBA Cup 2026: Schedules, Groups, Match Ups, Dates, TV Info Ft. Lakers, Warriors, 76ers, & More

Some NBA matchups are worth circling on the calendar, and the 2026 NBA Cup has plenty of them. With Group Play bringing familiar rivals together, the tournament schedule offers several intriguing battles from opening night through the final round. From marquee clashes to potentially decisive games, here’s a look at the key NBA Cup matchups and schedules to watch.

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2026 NBA Cup Schedule: Dates and Matchups

The 2026 NBA Cup begins on October 30, with Group Play continuing through November 27. The opening slate includes Knicks vs. 76ers and Lakers vs. Warriors, setting up an intriguing start to the tournament. Other notable Group Play matchups include Knicks vs. Pacers on November 13, Raptors vs. Pistons and Rockets vs. Nuggets on November 20, and Heat vs. Knicks and Lakers vs. Spurs on November 27. Game times are listed in ET (Eastern Time), with viewing options including Prime Video and NBA League Pass, where applicable. The Knockout Rounds follow in December, culminating in the championship on December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

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2026 NBA Cup Groups: Full Group Breakdown featuring the Lakers, Warriors and 76ers

The 2026 NBA Cup groups are set, with all 30 teams divided into six groups of five based on their 2025-26 regular-season records. The Lakers and Warriors land together in West Group C, alongside the Spurs, Trail Blazers and Kings, creating one of the tournament’s most intriguing groups. Meanwhile, the 76ers join the Knicks, Cavaliers, Heat and Pacers in a competitive East Group B. Each team will face every other team in its group once, with the group winners and one wild card from each conference advancing to the Knockout Rounds.

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Conference Group Teams West Group A Nuggets, Rockets, Suns, Mavericks, Jazz West Group B Thunder, Timberwolves, Clippers, Pelicans, Grizzlies West Group C Spurs, Lakers, Trail Blazers, Warriors, Kings East Group A Pistons, Raptors, Magic, Bucks, Nets East Group B Knicks, Cavaliers, 76ers, Heat, Pacers East Group C Celtics, Hawks, Hornets, Bulls, Wizards

2026 NBA Cup Bracket: Knockout Stage Matchups and Schedule

The 2026 NBA Cup knockout stage begins after Group Play, with eight teams advancing through six group winners and two conference wild cards. The quarterfinals are scheduled for December 4-5, with each game hosted by the higher-seeded team.

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The semifinals follow on December 8 or 9, again in NBA team markets. The winners then meet in the 2026 NBA Cup Championship on December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

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Because Group Play has not yet been played, the specific knockout matchups cannot be known yet. The bracket will be determined by the final Group Play standings, including the two wild-card teams. All Knockout Round games are scheduled to stream on Prime Video.

2026 NBA Cup TV Channels: Where to Watch Every Game

The 2026 NBA Cup will be available across several major platforms. Prime Video, ESPN, and NBC/Peacock will share national coverage of Group Play, while some games can also appear on local or regional sports networks. For example, the Spurs’ November 13 Cup matchup against the Warriors is scheduled for Prime Video, while their November 25 game against Portland is set for ESPN.

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NBA League Pass is another option for eligible games, although nationally televised games on ESPN, NBC, Peacock or Prime Video can be subject to blackout restrictions. The Knockout Rounds will also be carried on Prime Video, with the championship taking place December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

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How to Watch the 2026 NBA Cup Live and Online?

Fans in the U.S. will have several ways to follow the 2026 NBA Cup. Prime Video is the primary home for the tournament, with Group Play beginning October 30 and the Knockout Rounds also available on Prime Video.

For NBA League Pass subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, non-nationally televised Group Play games are available live, although local blackout restrictions apply. International viewers outside the U.S. and Canada can watch every NBA Cup game through League Pass.

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The easiest way to stream League Pass is through the NBA App or NBA.com, while Prime Video games require an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The 2026 NBA Cup Championship is scheduled for December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with Prime Video carrying the marquee Knockout Round coverage.

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How Does the 2026 NBA Cup Format Work?

The 2026 NBA Cup has two stages: Group Play and the Knockout Rounds. All 30 teams are split into six groups of five, with three groups in each conference. Each team plays four Group Play games, facing every opponent in its group once, with two games at home and two on the road. Group Play runs from October 30 through November 27, with additional Cup Nights on November 24 and 25.

Eight teams advance: the six group winners plus one wild-card team from each conference. The wild card is the second-place team with the best Group Play record in its conference. The Knockout Rounds are single-elimination, featuring quarterfinals on December 4-5, semifinals on December 8 and/or 9, and the championship on December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

An important detail: every Cup game except the Championship counts toward the regular-season standings. The Championship itself does not count as a regular-season game or toward regular-season statistics.

The NBA Cup is more than another stretch of games on the calendar. With fierce group battles, a win-or-go-home knockout stage, and a championship waiting in Indianapolis, every matchup carries extra weight. The real question now is simple: which team will handle the pressure when the stakes are highest? By December, we’ll have our answer.