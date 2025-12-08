NBA Delivers Verdict to Heat in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Plan- Report

The chatter surrounding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has only grown louder. Rumors sparked after reports claimed he wanted out of Wisconsin amid the team’s rough start, which has them sitting 10th in the East at 10-15. The Bucks have denied that he made any trade request, but that hasn’t stopped other teams from circling, and it seems the Miami Heat is leading.

The franchise is believed to be massively interested in trading for Antetokounmpo. In fact, according to a few sources, they are willing to include the likes of Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins in their trade package alongside Terry Rozier. However, here’s where things get interesting.

“Sources say the NBA has yet to confirm whether MIA would be eligible to trade Rozier’s salary while his legal status remains uncertain. I’ve also been told MIA would first have to agree to a trade in principle that includes Rozier’s outgoing salary just to generate an official ruling from the NBA about whether a trade is legal or not,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported.

If the Heat considers using Terry Rozier’s salary for this season, which is expected to be around $24.9 million, he may have to wait for the NBA’s ruling.

As things stand, Rozier was arrested earlier this year after being accused of being part of an illegal betting scheme. After which, the NBA and the Miami Heat put him on indefinite leave. While the investigation into him is still ongoing, his salary is being kept in a separate account until the case is finished, and he remains on Miami’s books.

So, whether Miami can trade him currently falls into a gray area, and they’ll only know for certain once they agree to a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, while the Heat tries to figure things out, another big revelation might put an end to this trade saga even before it begins, reaching the point where the NBA rules on whether they can trade Terry Rozier or not.

The Bucks don’t want to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the Miami Heat seems to be going all in for a trade to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks don’t seem interested. In fact, the Bucks have made it crystal clear to all the teams that they are not listening to any offers for their franchise cornerstone, at least for now, despite all the rumors surrounding the two-time MVP forward.

“As trade season draws close, everyone is talking about Giannis. Even though — and I want to underline this — the Bucks continue to tell teams: ‘He’s not available. We don’t want your trade pitches.’ So, it’s this weird deal where the Bucks keep shouting into the wind: ‘Listen to us! We don’t want to talk trades with you about Giannis Antetokounmpo!’ And the rest of the league just ignores it and obsesses about him,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported recently.

In fact, even the franchise’s head coach, Doc Rivers, stated that the Greek Freak has not requested a trade. While there is no other option but to believe what the Bucks are suggesting, it’s hard to wrap your head around it, because these rumors aren’t random. Well, either way, we’re about to find out pretty soon, as the trade deadline approaches quickly.