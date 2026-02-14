NBA Expansion News: 3 Teams Find Relief as Adam Silver Makes Announcement on League’s Future Plans

The NBA has expanded from 11 teams in 1946 to its present 30 teams over multiple periods. The final expansion team, the Charlotte Bobcats (who later became the Hornets), was established in 2004. However, teams can lose their identity through relocation, as exemplified by the Seattle Sonics, who became the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 2007-08 season. However, with expansion talk now a dominant theme, many think Commissioner Adam Silver is once again aiming high. Or is he?

During the 2026 NBA All-Star press conference, the Commissioner spoke to the media about the league’s expansion. Everyone has two primary questions in their minds:

With recent reports linking Las Vegas and Seattle to expansion, how close is the league to actually moving forward on adding a new team?

If expansion does happen, does it have to involve two new teams, or could the NBA add just one team while relocating another and adjusting conference alignment?

Adam Silver’s take on expansion, relocation, and more

Silver reminded everyone that the NBA would hold formal Board of Governors meetings in March 2026. However, there will be no voting involved, as mentioned before. Now coming to Seattle and Las Vegas, the 63-year-old said, “I don’t want to tease cities or mislead anyone. We wanted to get through the collector bargaining and national television deals. We’ve done that, and now we’ve turned to it as a league.”

But since a meeting to discuss the future of expansion is due, what could possibly be the outcomes? “We will likely come out of those meetings ready, prepared to take the next step in terms of potentially talking to interested parties,” Adam Silver said. Speaking of the next move, he said, “No, it doesn’t have to be a two-team expansion. In fact, it doesn’t have to be any number of teams.”

Silver let everyone know that the NBA has finished its internal talks and narrowed down the cities it wants to focus on. Now, however, the league must test real market interest. That means identifying serious ownership groups and understanding the true value of a franchise in those cities. At the same time, the NBA must evaluate possible conference realignment. Therefore, the next phase shifts from discussion to action.

But most importantly, “Relocation is not the table right now.” This simply gives the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves a chance to breathe. Primarily for the Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Wolves, Adam Silver’s declaration is crucial.

The Memphis Grizzlies finished 26th in home attendance during the 2024-25 season, which has made them a regular subject in relocation discussions.

Many around the league view the New Orleans Pelicans as the franchise most likely to consider relocation within the next decade, largely because their arena lease situation remains uncertain.

The Minnesota Timberwolves often enter the conversation because of their geographic fit and evolving ownership situation, even though they remain competitive on the court.

And the Portland Trail Blazers’ future ownership and status continue to remain in the dark since Paul Allen’s demise.

Going back in December, Adam Silver did mention Seattle and Las Vegas as the possible next spots for the league. However, he is now seemingly creating suspense around the 30 to 32-team expansion.

Silver’s picks: Seattle and Vegas

The Commissioner first floated the idea of league expansion before the 2020-21 season. Over the course of time, we’ve seen conversations surge and pause. However, in December 2025, Adam Silver named Seattle and Las Vegas by name. Thus hinting at a possible addition of these cities as the next two teams in the NBA. “I think Seattle and Las Vegas are two incredible cities,” he said.

Speaking about Seattle, he said, “Obviously, we had a team in Seattle that had great success.” Meanwhile, Las Vegas seemingly felt like a more favorable spot.

“We have a WNBA team here in Las Vegas, the Aces. We’ve been playing the summer league here for 20 years. We’re playing our Cup games here, so we’re very familiar with this market,” Adam Silver noted. “I don’t have any doubt that Las Vegas, despite all of the other major league teams that are here now, and the other entertainment properties, that this city could support an NBA team.”

Now, after Saturday’s press conference, the expansion idea, although on the table, has a mysterious touch to it. Simply because Adam Silver is clearly trying to keep things private for now. Maybe Seattle is onboard. And maybe Vegas is following. But relocation? No, that’s off the list!