NBA Faces Mass Protest After Announcing Punishment for Collin Sexton

Is the NBA’s priority not aligned? Well, the fans definitely think so, especially after a fine on Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton. The 27-year-old did not punch anyone and didn’t even condemn the officiating. The punishment is related to the inappropriate gesture, and Commissioner Adam Silver and his team were quick to levy the fine.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The league imposed a $35,000 fine after Collin Sexton flipped off the hoop during the team’s 123-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Yes, the 27-year-old’s frustration with the basket at the Barclays Center has turned costly. With 1:31 left in the third quarter, the Bulls were trailing by 5. Sexton was on the charity strip, and his first attempt was off the mark. He eventually drilled his second attempt, but what followed afterwards was the reason for this fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulls guard immediately looked at the rim and raised his left middle finger angrily as he jogged back the other way. So, the “inappropriate gesture” was very brief and didn’t impact the game whatsoever. Sexton finished the night with 21 points and five rebounds, going 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. That one moment of a missed free throw will cost him some money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league rules are very clear about obscene gestures on court, and the players are not spared for any minimal reaction. Even this time, the same rule was applied. But the fans are not against the fines for Sexton; their protest is about the lack of accountability on other serious matters. This year NBA has had multiple investigations that have dampened the overall brand of the sport.

Be it Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, alleged cap circumvention. Or the betting scandal that rocked the nation. Before the federal charges were filed, the league did its own investigation and found no issues. Here’s how the netizens have once again voiced their opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Fans ask more questions as other investigations remain unanswered

The league said it will do its own investigation into the Aspiration case. But so far, there is no update. So a fan asked, “hows that aspiration investigation?” Leonard’s $28 million contract is in question. These moves have drawn scrutiny from multiple angles, raising questions about financial alignment and league compliance. Similarly, another major controversy that has plagued the league is teams’ tanking.

ADVERTISEMENT

When any team is out of the playoff picture, they try to finish at the bottom of the table, which earns them higher lottery odds in the next draft. This doesn’t bring out the competitive nature, which was recently visible with different teams. It was the Utah Jazz and their apparent tanking method that caught everyone’s eyes.

For two games in a row, they take out their top players in the fourth quarter for a better first-round pick. Fans clearly have an issue with this. “And what about fines for teams that tank like Utah? They should be fined money for every game.” A similar comment was made by another netizen. “Meanwhile, half of the league is tanking and embarassing the sport and yall worried about a gesture lol”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not just Jazz (17-37), even the Sacramento Kings (12-43) have rested their important players time and again. This Wednesday, they have a ‘tank off’ against the Jazz, and the Kings have ruled out De’Andre Hunter, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and Russell Westbrook. That’s why a fan asked Adam Silver about the action against these teams for the alleged malpractice.

“How much are you fining the Jazz for not playing their 2 best players in the 4th QTR of the last 2 games, plus the Sac Kings for not playing 6 their best players against the Jazz tomorrow?” While a Bulls fan was very sympathetic towards Collin Sexton. “Soft as hell He didn’t flip off any player, coach or fan. Just the rim.” Fans clearly feel that the league, led by Adam Silver, is not prioritizing the bigger issues.