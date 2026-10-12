NBA Fans are Unhappy With Adam Silver Over Microchip Basketball Plan

Adam Silver wants to make NBA officiating more precise with a technological upgrade. But fans are questioning whether the league is concentrating on the right problems. His latest proposal involves a tiny chip inside the basketball, designed to help officials track certain plays more accurately. Online, though, the response has focused less on innovation and more on the calls, rules, and controversies fans believe deserve attention first.

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Speaking with CNBC’s Contessa Brewer during the NBA China Games in Macau, the commissioner explained that the league and Wilson are experimenting with a “smart ball.” He enthusiastically revealed that the chip weighs roughly one gram inside a basketball weighing around 620 grams.

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“We wanted to make sure that the players, who are so sophisticated and have bounced a million balls, wouldn’t sense something was off,” he told CNBC Sport. “So we tested in the G League, we tested in the summer league, and we tested the ball with a chip, without a chip, and nobody could tell the difference. So that’s a good sign.”

Silver further outlines several possible uses of the chip. It includes detecting changes in spin to help determine who touched the ball before it went out of bounds. And tracking a shot’s arc during potential goaltending calls.

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“I think you could see as soon as next year us using it for officiating in our games,” he said.

A consumer version that helps players analyze their shooting mechanism could follow several years later. But the proposal has prompted fans to question whether the NBA should address its existing problems before introducing another layer of technology. A fan focused on a familiar complaint: free throws awarded on questionable contact.

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“All we want is for refs to stop giving players free throws that don’t deserve it and these clowns are talking about putting microchips in the ball,” they wrote.

The proposed chip can help track the ball. But it cannot independently decide whether a defender fouled a shooter or whether an offensive player initiated contact. For this fan, those decisions remain the more pressing concern.

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“How about you get your players to stop g******* and train better referees? Who can’t see with their own eyes if the basketball goes in the hoop?” another fan added.

The reaction combines two separate concerns. The NBA has banned players in the past for engaging in disclosing confidential information. Obviously, the smart ball cannot solve those problems. But this fan feels these concerns need immediate attention.

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“How about one that can accurately call a travel?” a fan asked about traveling.

Traveling violations require officials to judge a player’s footwork, pivot, and movements while controlling the ball. Oftentimes, the refs miss calling them out. A sensor designed to record ball movement does not automatically do so.

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“Unless the output of an NBA Smart Ball is transparent for public view, there’s no telling if it’s smart enough to finesse plays to better control the tempo and direction of the game w/calls on the edge that’ll be hard to tell,” another fan questioned.

The concern is about transparency rather than simply whether the chip works. If its readings eventually influence close calls, fans will want to know how the data is interpreted. Also whether the evidence behind a decision can be examined.

“The ball w/out a chip has been fine all there years since the creation of the game. No need to change, just like cash society. Digital=Control,” another comment pointed out.

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Silver’s consumer pitch may appeal to players interested in analyzing their shots. But that benefit does little to address a fan who sees the change as unnecessary.

A smart ball could help officials answer specific questions about ball contact. But it will not automatically solve foul calls, traveling violations, or broader concerns about league integrity. How the NBA introduces and explains the technology will matter as much as the technology itself.