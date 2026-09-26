NBA Fans Baffled by Cooper Flagg’s Height as Surprising Mavericks Media Day Details Emerge

The 2025 No. 1 overall pick, Cooper Flagg, has had his height targeted by critics. During the pre-draft process last year, conflicting measurements from scouting services had him anywhere from 6-foot-8 to 6-foot-9, forcing outlets to average out the numbers just to settle on a listing. Now, heading into his second NBA season, fan confusion is back, with Flagg’s growth spurt in question.

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Speaking at Mavericks Media Day, Flagg confirmed he’s grown since his rookie campaign, going from his listed height of 6-foot-9 last season to an official barefoot measurement of 6-foot-10 taken the day before.

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“I’m 6-10, with no shoes,” Flagg told reporters. “I was like 6-9 last year, so definitely taller.” When pressed further on just how tall he might be with shoes on, he added with a smirk, “Maybe I’m 6-11, I don’t know.”

The update means Cooper Flagg, still just 19 years old, now measures taller than established NBA big men like Bam Adebayo and Jarrett Allen. It is a notable jump for a player already coming off a Rookie of the Year season built on a versatile, multi-positional game rather than pure size.

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The reaction online ranged from amused to genuinely stunned. One fan poked fun at the NBA’s own social media post.

“‘TALLER’ is hilarious,” a fan wrote.

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It was a nod to how matter-of-factly the league treated a teenager casually adding an inch overnight. Others focused on just how much Flagg’s frame has shifted since he entered the league.

“He was like 6′-7″ without shoes last year that’s crazy,” one fan wrote.

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The comment echoed the same conflicting pre-draft measurements that had scouts unable to agree on his exact size even before he was drafted first overall. A few fans leaned into the absurdity of a grown professional athlete still gaining height.

“Growing an inch between rookie and sophomore year is such a flex when most of us peaked in 9th grade,” another user wrote.

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That comment referenced the confirmed jump from 6-9 to 6-10 between his rookie season and now.

Another person pushed back on the scale of the coverage itself.

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“The way this s*** get blown outta proportion is insane,” the user wrote.

It was a fair point given a Mavericks reporter spent part of media day specifically trying to pin down whether Flagg had hit 6-foot-11.

Not every reaction was about the number itself. One fan tied the height news directly to Flagg’s ceiling as a player.

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“The only threat to Wemby as best in the world for the next 15 years,” the comment read.

It was a nod to a rookie season that already included a record-breaking 49-point game and ROY honors, now paired with a frame that keeps closing the physical gap with the league’s other young unicorn.