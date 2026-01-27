NBA Fans Call Out Injustice Against Victor Wembanyama’s Teammate After Cryptic Message

Life in the NBA can be tough. The San Antonio Spurs have ushered in winning momentum behind their blistering young core. Despite the success, Jeremy Sochan sits unsettled. The Spurs’ 6’8” forward has been demoted to the end of the bench for a team and city he calls “home”. However, the Spurs didn’t extend him in the summer, and now Sochan is getting regular DNPs.

It’s turmoil for the mind, to say the least. With literal days left for the trade deadline, uncertainty has clouded the 22-year-old’s future in Texas. Amidst the constant reports of the Spurs looking to shop him, Sochan trusts time to dictate his journey.

“Patience,” the Spurs forward wrote in a cryptic tweet that was well received by fans.

Jeremy Sochan earned his stripes during his first three seasons with the Spurs. He made the All-Rookie team during the 2022-23 season. One year later, he played in the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend. It was clear that the one-handed free-throw shooter mixed in well with the Spurs’ DNA. However, in his fourth season, the chances of dwindled with the team’s young talent stacking up.

Jeremy Sochan’s minutes have been cut in half. In the 13 games the Spurs have played in January, the 22-year-old has failed to get on the court seven times. Likewise, at this time, patience is probably the only way for Sochan to remain calm. As he deals with the possibility of moving on, the Spurs forward has forwarded his intentions to play with relentless grit.

“I feel like I put a lot of blood and sweat here in this city. That’s who I am. I’m going to put all of that into wherever I am,” he said about the trade rumors.

Evidently, being a Spur means a lot to Jeremy Sochan. That’s felt even by the fans, who rallied against the franchise for limiting his growth.

Jeremy Sochan finds support from Spurs fans

“Sorry you been treated bad, bro. You deserve better honestly. Smh” one Spurs fan wrote under Sochan’s tweet. Many more agreed. Whether it’s playing for the emblem or putting up huge performances as a rookie, Jeremy Sochan earned his place despite having an unorthodox style. It didn’t seem like he could be replaced.

And teammates continue to feel for him. Victor Wembanyama understood just how much Jeremy Sochan is craving a consistent chance. The Spurs fandom is confused as to why that hasn’t happened yet. “You need playing time bro I don’t know what Mitch doesn’t see from you but sees in Lindy, CB, and Kelly getting out over you,” a fan mentioned.

Others suggest finding a chance elsewhere. “Bro, you should take a trade to another team, not waste your time,” said a fan. The Knicks did appear interested, but the talks have since fallen off, according to Brett Seigel. The other way involves Jeremy Sochan doing exactly what he’s been doing. Stay ready and make the most of his opportunities when they come.

But those are hard to come by. The Spurs’ trade for De’Aaron Fox and then drafting both Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant have pushed Sochan down the pecking order. Earning back those minutes would need Sochan to play exceptionally. Yet, the most minutes he’s got over 15 minutes four times since the start of December.

One fan was beside themselves just thinking about that. “My patience is running thin; how on earth can the other players have zero impact on the game and still be in the starting five, while you, the former starter, have had zero playing time. It’s utterly ridiculous, to put it bluntly,” they mentioned.

The numbers don’t favor Sochan this season. The Spurs’ offense rating drops to 105.8 in the 354 minutes with him on the floor. Furthermore, they don’t see a jump defensively. Much of that is because he’s hardly got to play with the core group. He averages less than 8 minutes per game with Wemby or De’Aaron Fox.

The Spurs still seem to value his defensive versatility. However, they also see greater upside with Bryant and Dylan Harper. It’s a tough situation, especially since Sochan loves being a Spur. Sadly, without an extension, he will enter restricted free agency over the summer.

Do you think the Spurs should keep him? Let us know your views in the comments below.