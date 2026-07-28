NBA Fans Convinced Peyton Watson Will Leave Denver After Nuggets’ Shocking Contract Offer Surfaces

After fending off the OKC Thunder’s interest in Spencer Jones, the Nuggets are focusing on retaining another important piece. Throughout the summer, Peyton Watson has been linked with multiple teams during his restricted free agency. Now, Denver is the only team in the league to be over the second apron, so their offer is not what fans expected, and some even considered it disrespectful.

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“The Nuggets have offered Watson, a restricted free agent, $70 million over five seasons,” according to The Athletic. “The Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers are also interested in acquiring Watson through potential sign-and-trade opportunities.”

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Watson, coming off a breakout season, is seeking around $25 million annually, which is higher than Christian Braun’s recent extension. Denver fans truly believe that the 23-year-old has more potential and deserves a mega contract.

They mocked the Nuggets’ five-year $70 million contract. This has created a standoff situation for some time now, and a report from Stein Line stated how this can come to a resolution.

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“League sources say Watson, like Detroit’s Jalen Duren, has been weighing the unappealing prospect of playing out the 2026-27 season on a qualifying offer with the intent to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Actually doing so, mind you, means leaving millions on the table,” Stein wrote. “In Watson’s case, specifically, that would mean playing next season for just $6.5 million. The Nuggets’ initial pitches were believed to be in the $70 million range over four years.”

It’s a bet that Peyton Watson could take and explore free agency next season. But before that, if the forward signs the $70 million offer, there are bigger implications.

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The Nuggets can’t take back players under contract for Peyton Watson in a sign-and-trade since they’re above the second apron.

Bobby Marks reported that “At the very minimal, their luxury tax penalty will increase to $112M with the Peyton Watson Qualifying Offer.”

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They need to reduce salaries and adopt a cost-cutting approach. But the fans don’t like that all of this is coming at Watson’s expense.

Peyton Watson’s offer triggers the netizens

If the Nuggets need to drop salary, Christian Braun’s five-year $125 million, Cam Johnson’s four-year $94 million remain the major candidates.

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When Nikola Jokic was sidelined for a month, Watson averaged 21.9 points on 49% shooting from the floor and 46.2% shooting from three-point range. In fact, the 23-year-old stepped up on the defensive end, averaging 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game over 15 games.

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That’s why a fan said, “If Braun got $125 for 5, Peyton should be getting $150.” Another fan stated, “As a lifelong Nuggets fan this offer is absolutely disgusting. PWat is going to take the first opportunity to get the hell out of here.”

Others compared the situation in the league and even stated that Brandin Podziemski is expected to sign a new contract worth around $24 million per year. Clearly, the netizen felt Peyton Watson deserved better than the Warriors star’s contract. “Podz gonna get paid $24m a year while player like this who deserve it make less.”

Other fan bases even started asking the Nuggets star to switch his team. Since the Clippers are already interested, one enthusiastic fan wrote, “Spit in their faces and request a trade to LAC @peytonwatson.”

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While the Nets are not one of the reported teams, Peyton Watson had posted a photograph of himself working out alongside former Nuggets teammate Michael Porter Jr. at the Brooklyn Nets’ practice facility.

In fact, the former teammates were vacationing together in Europe before reuniting in New York for Fanatics Fest. So, a fan wrote, “Nuggets think they can underpay Watson He is a Brooklyn net.”

A five-year $70 million contract remains, or accepting the qualifying offer is the other option. Both cases massively underpay the 23-year-old forward.