brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

NBA Fans Demand Punishment for Warriors Amid Steve Kerr’s Admission on Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Injury

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 3, 2026 | 10:23 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

NBA Fans Demand Punishment for Warriors Amid Steve Kerr’s Admission on Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Injury

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 3, 2026 | 10:23 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to redeem themselves as they face the Utah Jazz on Saturday after a blowout 94-131 defeat. They missed their star players on Friday. Stephen Curry was out with an ankle issue. Jimmy Butler was out due to illness, while Jonathan Kuminga’s lower back soreness kept him out. However, a healthy player like Draymond Green sat out for rest. That’s odd, and Steve Kerr’s crew is collecting some heat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, Coach Kerr openly expressed doubts about the team’s ball security and overall organization in Curry’s absence. In a recent interview with the Tom Tolbert Show, the veteran coach admitted, “The problem was that we didn’t get organized, and they’re really athletic. They’re long, and we had a couple of guys dribble into the coffin corner just pass. And we just needed to be better organized.”

In the absence of the Curry-Green duo, the Warriors stood no chance against the reigning NBA champs. Especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30 points, 7 assists) ravaging their defense. Thus, at the end of the 48 minutes, a 37-point deficit was all that the Dubs could acquire. Meanwhile, Steve Kerr has also informed the media that Green, who sat out on Friday, will most definitely return against the Jazz. However, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler remain questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

Now, the NBA community is criticizing the Warriors for their current situation and for choosing to sit Draymond Green against a top team like the Oklahoma City Thunder. And as always, the voices are unanimously demanding punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Kerr & Co. face the wrath of NBA fans are punishment demands escalate

“@adamsilver do something @NBA” someone commented. Many NBA fans believe the Golden State Warriors are tanking this season. While teams risk fines for blatant tanking, proving intent is difficult, so the league relies on deterrence. Deliberately losing hurts competitive integrity, but penalties are rare without clear evidence, such as falsified injury reports.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “How much will the fine be?” The NBA penalizes teams under its Player Participation Policy for resting healthy star players, especially in high-profile or nationally televised games. Fines begin at $100,000, increase to $250,000, and can exceed $1 million for repeat violations, as seen when the Cavaliers were fined in November 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“All ducking lmao,” someone criticized. Simply put, Steve Kerr & Co. tried to avoid responsibility in a tough situation like Friday’s game. Especially with Draymond Green sitting out to rest.

Top Stories

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Injury Return Update Emerges

Prayers Pour In For Napheesa Collier After Unfortunate Health Announcement

Is Austin Reaves Dating YouTuber SteveWillDoIt’s Ex-Girlfriend? Fact Checking Viral Claim

Stephen Curry, Warriors Bench Furiously Protest Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After NBA Refs’ Blunder

Michael Jordan Could Have Repaired Scottie Pippen Relationship if He Wanted To: Former Teammate

article-image

Imago

On the other hand, a fan accused the Dubs, “They’re tanking,” they wrote. The Warriors, according to the fans, are intentionally losing or prioritizing long-term gains. Like draft position, over winning games right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, a fan said, “Golden State is the most washed team in the league.” Fans mock the franchise as the least competitive team in the league, implying it has lost its former strength and dominance.

Well, the Golden State Warriors are under fire, and the heat is real. Fans are calling out tanking, resting stars, and a lost spark that once made them feared. With Curry and Green sidelined, chaos ruled the court on Friday, and the Warriors’ shine feels dim. The pressure is on Steve Kerr, and the NBA world is watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved