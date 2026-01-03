NBA Fans Demand Punishment for Warriors Amid Steve Kerr’s Admission on Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Injury

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to redeem themselves as they face the Utah Jazz on Saturday after a blowout 94-131 defeat. They missed their star players on Friday. Stephen Curry was out with an ankle issue. Jimmy Butler was out due to illness, while Jonathan Kuminga’s lower back soreness kept him out. However, a healthy player like Draymond Green sat out for rest. That’s odd, and Steve Kerr’s crew is collecting some heat.

Recently, Coach Kerr openly expressed doubts about the team’s ball security and overall organization in Curry’s absence. In a recent interview with the Tom Tolbert Show, the veteran coach admitted, “The problem was that we didn’t get organized, and they’re really athletic. They’re long, and we had a couple of guys dribble into the coffin corner just pass. And we just needed to be better organized.”

In the absence of the Curry-Green duo, the Warriors stood no chance against the reigning NBA champs. Especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30 points, 7 assists) ravaging their defense. Thus, at the end of the 48 minutes, a 37-point deficit was all that the Dubs could acquire. Meanwhile, Steve Kerr has also informed the media that Green, who sat out on Friday, will most definitely return against the Jazz. However, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler remain questionable.

Imago Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and forward Jimmy Butler (10) looks on during a timeout in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Now, the NBA community is criticizing the Warriors for their current situation and for choosing to sit Draymond Green against a top team like the Oklahoma City Thunder. And as always, the voices are unanimously demanding punishment.

Steve Kerr & Co. face the wrath of NBA fans are punishment demands escalate

“@adamsilver do something @NBA” someone commented. Many NBA fans believe the Golden State Warriors are tanking this season. While teams risk fines for blatant tanking, proving intent is difficult, so the league relies on deterrence. Deliberately losing hurts competitive integrity, but penalties are rare without clear evidence, such as falsified injury reports.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “How much will the fine be?” The NBA penalizes teams under its Player Participation Policy for resting healthy star players, especially in high-profile or nationally televised games. Fines begin at $100,000, increase to $250,000, and can exceed $1 million for repeat violations, as seen when the Cavaliers were fined in November 2025.

“All ducking lmao,” someone criticized. Simply put, Steve Kerr & Co. tried to avoid responsibility in a tough situation like Friday’s game. Especially with Draymond Green sitting out to rest.

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On the other hand, a fan accused the Dubs, “They’re tanking,” they wrote. The Warriors, according to the fans, are intentionally losing or prioritizing long-term gains. Like draft position, over winning games right now.

Lastly, a fan said, “Golden State is the most washed team in the league.” Fans mock the franchise as the least competitive team in the league, implying it has lost its former strength and dominance.

Well, the Golden State Warriors are under fire, and the heat is real. Fans are calling out tanking, resting stars, and a lost spark that once made them feared. With Curry and Green sidelined, chaos ruled the court on Friday, and the Warriors’ shine feels dim. The pressure is on Steve Kerr, and the NBA world is watching.